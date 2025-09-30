Scooter Braun Dealt With a Heartbreaking Divorce Before He Started Dating Sydney Sweeney Justin Bieber's former manager divorced his ex-wife, Yael Cohen, after seven years of marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 30 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. Businessman and investor Scooter Braun's eye for musical talent took his career to new heights. He's responsible for discovering the one and only Justin Bieber and for managing Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. Since retiring from music management in 2024, Scooter parlayed his creativity into his role as CEO of HYBE America, the American subsidiary of the South Korean entertainment company HYBE.

Those familiar with Scooter's work have also been interested in his personal life, namely, his love life. In September 2025, he and Sydney Sweeney all but confirmed they were dating after they were spotted at a dinner with friends. Scooter and Sydney's romance reportedly came after he made a few public attempts to find everlasting love. Let's take a look back at his relationship history.

Scooter Braun's longest relationship in the public eye (so far) was with his ex-wife, Yael Cohen.

Scooter's most public romance was with his ex-wife, philanthropist and businesswoman Yael Cohen. The pair got married in 2014 and had three children together: Jagger, Levi, and Hart. They seemed to be in a good space until they decided to part ways in October 2020. Although Yael and Scooter cited "irreconcilable differences" for the reason behind their split, according to The Blast, Yael allegedly had an affair, which he reportedly kept away from the public by trading stories to the press.

Although Scooter never addressed his wife's alleged affair publicly, he has opened up about how the divorce took a toll on his mental health. According to a June 2025 interview with The Diary of a CEO, the producer admitted he considered taking his own life once he realized he couldn't save his marriage or have the family they once shared.

“I had a suicidal thought for 20 minutes where I was like, if my marriage is going to fall apart, I’m not gonna be with my kids all the time,” he admitted. “I’m not gonna be this perfect image that I’ve presented to the world. And if I can’t be this perfect image, I don’t want to be here. It went to a very dark place.”

Scooter admitted he reached out to friends who encouraged him to check in at the Hoffman Institute Foundation. He said he was "never depressed" again after leaving the institute. Scooter and Yael finalized their divorce in September 2022, and according to TMZ, he agreed to pay his ex $20 million, and she received ownership of their $30 million Brentwood, Calif. home. They also have joint custody of their children.

Scooter Braun briefly dated actor Rachelle Goulding in 2024.

After finalizing his divorce from Yael, Scooter appeared to be off the market in July 2024. According to Page Six, he reportedly started dating model and actor Rachelle Goulding. Rachelle is known for her roles in Firefly Lane and Suits LA. The pair had apparently been quietly enjoying each other’s company in Spring 2024, traveling to California’s scenic Napa Valley together and even attending the Stagecoach music festival as a couple that April.

"They have been exclusively dating for about three months now,” a source shared. "It’s very serious and he’s excited about it." Despite their reported happiness, the couple's romance seemingly fizzled some time in 2024. Neither of them have ever shared what happened nor confirmed they were ever together.

Scooter Braun started "casually hooking up" with Sydney Sweeney in 2025.

Though it's unclear how and when Scooter's romance with Rachelle ended, he moved on with Sydney in September 2025. According to People, the producer began "casually hooking up" with the Echo Valley actor, which turned serious around cuffing season. In late September, the pair were spotted on a Haunted House group date in Hollywood with Sydney's family and friends. Scooter, who was 44 when they reportedly started dating, also attended his lover's 28th birthday party the night before their Halloween-themed outing.

The blossoming couple reportedly met when they were both guests at Jeff Bezos' wedding in June 2025. While neither Sydney nor Scooter has confirmed they're together, sources claim their relationship quickly evolved from casual to something real, stating Sydney's loved ones were "really happy about this relationship" and believed Scooter made her "genuinely happy." The manager's friends also reportedly supportive of the relationship.

sydney sweeney & scooter braun holding hands pic.twitter.com/h1Xeq1DfvY — 𝓕 (@favspopculture) September 29, 2025

"They say it's been a long time since they've seen him this settled in a relationship, and they can tell how much he admires her," the source confirmed. "He thinks she's smart, kind, and fun, and she appreciates how he really sees her for who she is beyond all the noise."