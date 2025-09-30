Dating Rumors Swirl as Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Are Seen Together "It is hot and heavy." By Niko Mann Updated Sept. 30 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney are wondering if she is dating record executive Scooter Braun after the two were seen together at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Scooter is divorced from Yael Cohen Braun, and Sydney broke up with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, in early 2025.

According to the Daily Mail, Sydney was at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 with her family attending the annual Halloween-themed event, Halloween Horror Nights, and rumor has it that Scoter was also in attendance. So, are the two dating?

Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun dating? Here's what we know.

It would seem that Sydney and Scooter are dating, because the two were not only seen together at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, they were also seen holding hands at the event while being guarded by five private security guards. The duo also reportedly had a tour with VIP tour guides during the excursion.

A source told the Daily Mail that the two are an item who "talk every day." "They talk every day and see each other often," said the source. "It is hot and heavy. I don't want to say the 'L word,' but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

sydney sweeney & scooter braun holding hands pic.twitter.com/h1Xeq1DfvY — 𝓕 (@favspopculture) September 29, 2025

Sydney and Scooter reportedly met while attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in June 2025. The two were also seen having a romantic dinner at Buca di Beppo in Universal's CityWalk prior to being seen at Halloween Horror Nights. Sydney's parents, Lisa and Steven, were also at the event, per People.

The new couple was also seen a few days earlier having dinner at Jon & Vinny's in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, and they were seen leaving together in a Black SUV.

Sydney Sweeney, 28, and Scooter Braun, 44, seen on romantic date pic.twitter.com/KVgQAIQAhH — Simo Saadi🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@Simo7809957085) September 25, 2025

Sydney celebrated her 28th birthday on Sept. 27, 2025, and Scooter was seen at her space-themed costume birthday party. Scooter was reportedly dressed as a Jedi from Star Wars, and Sydney wore a sparkling silver mini dress paired with matching high heels. She shared pictures of the party on Instagram with the caption, "Welcome to planet syd."

Party guests reportedly included Glen Pwel, Wiz Khalifa, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, and Ashton Kutcher. A source told People that the Echo Valley actor "had a great time" celebrating her birthday with the record executive. "She's having fun with Scooter and enjoys dating him," they said.