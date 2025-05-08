Cheryl Cole's Net Worth Just Skyrocketed Thanks to Ex Liam Payne The singer is inheriting $32.2 million from the late father of her son, Bear. By Joseph Allen Published May 8 2025, 2:01 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Following the tragic death of Liam Payne in 2024, news broke recently that he did not leave behind a will. As a result, his entire estate, which is worth $32.2 million, will be transferred to his former partner and the father of his 8-year-old son, Bear, Cheryl Cole.

Following the news that Cheryl would be receiving this windfall following an absolute tragedy, many wanted to know what her overall net worth is. Here's what we know:

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne at the Brit Awards in 2018.

What is Cheryl Cole's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cheryl's overall net worth is $40 million, and that likely does not include the inheritance that she's about to receive. Cheryl, whose real name is Cheryl Ann Tweedy, owes that net worth to her time with the girl group Girls Aloud, which first debuted in 2002 and broke up in 2008. Cheryl then launched a successful solo career and eventually went on to judge the British version of The X Factor.

Cheryl Cole Musician Net worth: $40 Million Cheryl Cole is a singer and musician best known for being a part of the girl group Girls Aloud in the mid-2000s. She eventually went on to launch a successful solo career, and her relationship with Liam Payne lead to a son named Bear. Following Liam's death, Cheryl became administrator of his entire estate. Birthdate: June 30, 1983 Birthplace: Newcastle upon Tyne, England Birth Name: Cheryl Ann Tweedy Father: Gary Tweedy Mother: Joan Callaghan Children: Bear

Cheryl is the administrator of Liam's estate.

According to court documents obtained by People, Cheryl will become the administrator of Liam Payne's entire estate. Cheryl is receiving the money because, according to U.K. law, if a deceased person does not have a will, then their estate is transferred to their lawful spouse or to their next closest relative. The BBC has further reported that, while Cheryl will manage the money, she will have limited access to disburse it.

Cheryl and Liam dated from 2016 to 2018, and following the news of his death, she issued a rare statement acknowledging how much he meant to her. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend, and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again,” she wrote. “Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”

While it's unclear what the rules will be surrounding Liam's estate, it seems much of it might ultimately fall to his son when he comes of age. For now, though, Cheryl is responsible for the money in a limited capacity.