Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Says She Cut Herself on a Rusted Blade Inside Her Anthropologie Package In a now-viral video, a woman discovered a razor blade in her Anthropologie package when she sliced her finger. She wants support from the company. By Dan Clarendon Dec. 5 2023, Published 2:02 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@authoradalyngrace

On TikTok, Adalyn Grace (@authoradalyngrace) said she cut herself on a rusted razor blade that was inside an Anthropologie package. Now, she’s putting out a warning call on social media and advising others to be careful.

Article continues below advertisement

“So I opened my package from Anthropologie today, and there was this rusted blade inside, which sliced my finger open,” Adalyn, the writer behind the Belladonna trilogy of boos, said in a Dec. 2, 2023, TikTok video. The video already has 2.8 million views. “I had to go to the doctor, and I had to get a tetanus shot.”

Adalyn Grace has had trouble getting answers from Anthropologie after finding the blade.

“[I] contacted Anthropologie, and I was told that I would receive a call back in a couple of hours,” Adalyn explained in her video. “I did not receive a call back in a couple of hours.”

Article continues below advertisement

So Adalyn asked to speak to a supervisor, and that’s when she was put in touch with a customer service rep named Darryl, whom she said “was super rude from the second that he answered the phone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Darryl told Adalyn that she wouldn’t be getting a call back that day and would only be contacted when an unspecified “she” was back in the office, Adalyn recalled.

“And I said, ‘Who is ‘she,’ Darryl?’” Adalyn added. “And he said, ‘Mia.’ I said, ‘OK, what is Mia’s last name? Like, can I get her contact information?’ He gave me a phone number and could not give me her last name but said that she was the CEO of Anthropologie.”

Article continues below advertisement

@authoradalyngrace Since I can’t talk to Anthropologie about it, I’m talking to tiktok! Be sure to check your packages before you open them, otherwise you may need a tetanus shot 🤪 ♬ original sound - Adalyn Grace

Adalyn said the customer service rep referred her to a “CEO” named Mia.

The conversation only got weirder from there. “I said, ‘OK, so Mia is the CEO.’ And he said, ‘Well, she could be,’” Adalyn said. “I was like, ‘Are we talking riddles now, Darryl?’”

Article continues below advertisement

Adalyn said, “So I got the phone number, called this alleged Mia, who may or may not be the CEO of Anthropologie. I would think that I could Google her if she was, but she did not come up in a Google search.” (Adalyn’s hunch is right: The CEO of Anthropologie, as of an October 2022 Glossy profile, is Tricia Smith.)

Adalyn said she hadn’t heard back since.

As of her TikTok video, Adalyn still hadn’t heard back from the clothing company. “But yeah, that’s where we are right now,” she said. “Check your packages, and thank you, Anthropologie, for the tetanus shot.”

Article continues below advertisement

She also showed TikTok viewers the package in question. “Here is where the blade was, and you can see that the plastic is stained by that rust,” she said. “So, it’s been there a while.”

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments, other TikTok users rose to Adalyn’s defense. “So a Tricia D. Smith is the CEO of @Anthropologie,” one wrote. “So, not saying Darryl is a liar, but he ain’t a truther either.”