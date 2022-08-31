The Instagram Accounts for the 'Real Girlfriends in Paris' Stars May Inspire You to Book a Trip to France

Get ready to grab a baguette and to say Bonjour to the six stars of Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris!

The reality series, which is set to kick off on the network on Sept. 5, follows a group of young expats who have moved from the United States (for one reason or another) to live and work in Paris.

Since most of them are thousands of miles away from their families, the stars must lean on one another for support as they navigate dating woes, job obstacles, and, in some instances, culture shock.