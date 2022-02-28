Yes, @ReallyVeryCrunchy Is Actually a "Crunchy Mom" in Real Life (EXCLUSIVE)

Though this is an over-exaggeration of yourself, are you ever worried about mom-shamers or negative comments?

EM: Sometimes I have read the comments ... and then I'll respond to people and stuff. But like, I don't dwell on it. And I'm not looking to see what people are saying about me. I'm confident in my parenting choices. And I hope that other people are confident in what they're doing. I think a lot of judgment comes from insecurity. And that's really sad. We all have insecurities, but I'm happy with how I'm raising my kids. And that persona isn't me, totally. You know, [as] I said, it's me at a level 10. So if they do have something to say, then I can sort of also just be like, well, that's not really me.