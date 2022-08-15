'Red, White & Royal Blue' Explores the Steamy Romance Between Two Power Players

A forthcoming movie adaptation of Casey McQuiston's hit LGBTQ romance novel revolves around the steamy relationship between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the U.S., and Henry, the Prince of Wales.

Sworn enemies at first, the boys share a kiss on an unforgettable New Year's Eve in the Kennedy Garden — and they soon fall in love.

But when is the release date of Red, White & Royal Blue? What's there to know about the cast? Read on for the details.