'Red, White & Royal Blue' Explores the Steamy Romance Between Two Power Players
A forthcoming movie adaptation of Casey McQuiston's hit LGBTQ romance novel revolves around the steamy relationship between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the U.S., and Henry, the Prince of Wales.
Sworn enemies at first, the boys share a kiss on an unforgettable New Year's Eve in the Kennedy Garden — and they soon fall in love.
But when is the release date of Red, White & Royal Blue? What's there to know about the cast? Read on for the details.
When is the release date of 'Red, White & Royal Blue'?
Red, White & Royal Blue explores an imagined scenario with great political stakes: the fast-evolving spark between the First Son of the U.S. and the Prince of Wales. A sworn go-getter, Alex wants to build a career in politics. A class valedictorian, prom king, and student president, Alex refuses to settle for anything less than perfection. But there's one person who appears to have outdone him in all of his pursuits: Henry, the Prince of Wales.
Red, White & Royal Blue, Matthew López's forthcoming romance drama, features Nicholas Galitzine, the star of The Craft: Legacy and last year's Cinderella, and Taylor Zakhar Perez, who has appeared in the Kissing Booth movies and Embeds.
The teaser trailer is yet to be released. The movie is projected to arrive in cinemas in 2023. The official release date has not yet been announced.
The cast of 'Red, White & Royal Blue' features famous faces like Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry.
Red, White & Royal Blue boasts a star-studded cast. Uma Thurman portrays Ellen Claremont, the U.S. president. Stephen Fry plays the king. Sarah Shahi (of Black Adam and Sex/Life fame), Rachel Hilson (the star of This Is Us and Love, Victor) and Thomas Flynn (The Lazarus Project, Bridgerton) will also appear in the movie.
What's there to know about the plot? Casey McQuiston's 'Red, White & Royal Blue' addresses topics like coming out.
Casey's 2019 book follows Alex's journey toward learning more about his sexual identity. He comes out as bisexual after kissing Henry, learning more about himself and his desire as the relationship progresses. Alex and Henry are pressed to conduct the relationship far away from the watchful eyes of the press, not the least because Alex's mom is busy running a re-election campaign. What ensues are stolen moments in centuries-old rooms full of history.
'Red, White & Royal Blue' started filming in June 2022 in these locations.
The principle of photography of Red, White & Royal Blue kicked off in June 2022, per Town & Country. It reportedly concluded in August 2022. The movie is currently in post-production. Filming locations include London and the rest of the U.K., per IMDb.
Red, White & Royal Blue is directed by Matthew López, who scored his first Tony Award for Best Play for his play The Inheritance in September 2021. The Inheritance premiered at London's Young Vic in 2018 before transferring to Broadway in 2019. It focuses on the experiences of three generations of gay men, who are simultaneously working their way through intergenerational trauma and the everyday complications of living in New York.