Who Is Actor Redaric Williams Outside of 'The Young and the Restless'?

Then, in 2012, he finally nabbed the role that would go on to define his career as an actor: Tyler Michaelson on The Young and the Restless. In the time since, Redaric has worked on Lucifer, The Quad, Miss Me This Christmas, and Don't Waste Your Pretty.

Redaric's latest feature project is Haus of Vicious, which airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on BET.