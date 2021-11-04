'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Opened up About Her Brother Michael Smith's Recent Passing

Whether it be the horrific truck crash that fractured her husband's neck and put her nephew in critical condition or her daughter Paige's arrest for public intoxication, "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond has certainly faced a lot of heartache in the last few years. Now, it appears that string of bad luck has continued with the reveal of some tragic news about her brother Michael Smith.

So, what exactly do we know about what happened to Ree's brother, and has she spoken out about it at all yet? Keep reading for a complete breakdown of the situation as it currently stands.

Ree Drummond shared the news on Facebook that her brother Michael Smith passed away at 54.

The Food Network star opened up to fans on Facebook about the latest heartbreak she is facing, revealing that her older brother Michael passed away in Bartlesville, Okla., on Oct. 31, 2021. "It isn’t possible to sum up the life of someone as perfectly wonderful as my brother Michael, so right now I won’t try," Ree started off her touching tribute to Michael on Facebook by writing.

The celebrity chef continued by saying, "He was seventeen months older than me, my first friend and buddy, and I’m so grateful for over 50 years of photos and memories. Please pray for my parents, whose devotion to Mike was boundless, and who will feel this loss most acutely. Michael Smith, you were everything."

Ree wasn't the only family member to post about Michael's passing, as her sister, Betsy Smith, also penned a loving tribute to her brother on Instagram as well. "We lost Michael, my sweet and wonderful brother, this last weekend. He was one of a kind, and he will be missed by so many people who loved him. I’m very thankful for his life, the connections he made and his caring, fun and independent spirit. Love you forever, Mikey," she shared in her touching post.

