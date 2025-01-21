Reesa Teesa’s Book: From Viral Social Media Series to Page-Turning Book From viral sensation to author, Reesa wild story, “Who TF did I marry” is completed with a tell-all book. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 21 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@GMA

In February of 2024, TikTok user Reesa Teesa (@ReesamTeesa), shared a 50-part story of love, deceit, and betrayal. She called it “Who TF did I marry.” The story describes her experience meeting, dating, marrying, and divorcing a man she called “Legion” in the early days of the COVID-19 epidemic.

If you were hooked on Reesa’s viral 50-part series, you’re not alone. Her jaw-dropping story about her mysterious marriage took social media by storm, sparking millions of views and endless speculation. But with so much to unpack, Reesa couldn’t fit it all into her online posts. The solution? A book that promises to dive even deeper into the twists and turns of her unforgettable journey.

Why did Reesa Teesa decide to write a book?

After her social media series blew up, Reesa realized there was still so much of her story left untold. The platform’s constraints meant she had to leave out important context and backstory, which made the series compelling but incomplete.

By writing a book, Reesa is giving herself the space to tell her story in its entirety. It’s an opportunity to take readers behind the scenes, giving them a deeper understanding of the events and emotions that defined her journey. She announced her book on TikTok, with text overlaying a video that said, “I couldn’t fit everything into a 50-part series … so I’m putting it ALL in a book.”

Fans are excited about Reesa’s book.

The book expands on the story that had social media buzzing. Her 50-part series revealed twists and turns in her marriage that left fans shocked, entertained, and full of questions. The book digs deeper into the details, exploring moments she couldn’t fully explain in her videos.

Reesa Teesa’s storytelling captured the internet not just because of the drama, but because of her authenticity and humor. Fans were drawn to her ability to turn even the most unbelievable moments into relatable content. Take a look at the TikTok that started it all:

The book announcement TikTok has over one million views and the comments do not disappoint. @freerangehuman81 commented, “YESSSS! Write that book! Can’t wait to preorder it!” And if the book announcement wasn’t enough, Reesa posted in the comments, “TV show is still loading — don’t worry, it’s coming!”

"Girl stop playing," podcast host Koereyelle Mallard posted on Threads. “Reesa Teesa is my fav come-up story of 2024. I just saw her post about a new book and I LOVE THIS FOR HERRRRRRRR. Let this be your reminder that you are ONE opportunity, one post, one message, one idea away from a whole new life!” A beautiful reminder that bad things that happen to us can become a launch into our destiny and change our future and our life forever.

