Reggie Warren of '80s R&B Group TROOP Has Died at 52 Years Old

Death is something that is difficult for many people to deal with. While we know that it’s something that’s guaranteed, it still doesn’t make it OK — especially when you have to anticipate it.

According to TMZ , Reggie passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home in Pasadena, California. A source told the site that Reggie has long been battling various illnesses. In fact, he was recently hospitalized for a couple of months starting in January 2020.

Not to mention, the family’s representative told the site that Reggie was released from the hospital on Saturday, March 13, 2021. It was also said that Reggie was anticipating his death upon his release.

Rest in power to Reggie Warren of the legendary 80s/90s R&B group Troop. May he spread his wings and fly away 🕊 pic.twitter.com/pPNYFnuDvJ

Since COVID-19 has been a huge health concern, it’s easy for many people to believe that Reggie’s death was associated with complications from the virus. However, a source told the site that his death has nothing to do with the virus. They also shared that the family doesn’t want to speak on his death until they’re able to obtain an autopsy report.

And since an autopsy is known to reveal the full picture as to why someone has passed away, it’s the best course of action for the family.