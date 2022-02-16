Redmond Parker on Whether His Celebrity Dad Watches 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the cast members who tends to stay out of the drama is Redmond Parker, who is the second eldest son of Ray Parker Jr. and Elaine Parker. Redmond's dad is a musician who is best known for creating and performing the theme song for the 1984 classic Ghostbusters.

Redmond is reminded of his father's indelible legacy each Halloween when the theme song charts. He spoke exclusively with Distractify about how he really feels about the song now, and whether his father has tuned in to the show.