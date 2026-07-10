Remembering Cristina Sanz: The 'Born This Way' Star Who Helped Break Barriers for the Down Syndrome Community Sanz and her castmates helped bring visibility to people with Down syndrome in mainstream media. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated July 10 2026, 8:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sanz.cristina

Cristina Sanz, best known for her appearance on the Emmy-winning A&E docuseries Born This Way, has passed away. She was 36.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@sanz.cristina

In a post on her Instagram account, Sanz’s family announced that the reality star suffered a “sudden cardiac arrest” at her day program and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were unable to save her. The family said they were able to be by her side at the end.

Article continues below advertisement

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our daughter, Cristina, passed away Monday morning. She suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at her Day Program and was rushed to the hospital. Despite the doctors' best efforts to stabilize her heart, she did not survive,” the post read.

“We are grateful that we were able to be by her side at the end. Her death was a total shock and unexpected. We will forever treasure the gift of her life. We will all carry in our hearts the wonderful “Cristina moments” that she gave us.”

Article continues below advertisement

A&E also released a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cristina Sanz, who touched the hearts of many through her time on Born This Way. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with her.”

Cristina Sanz and Her Peers Helped Redefine Down Syndrome Representation on TV

Born This Way, which followed seven young adults with Down syndrome, aired from 2015 to 2018 and won three Emmy Awards: Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program in 2016, and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Executive producer Jonathan Murray reflected on the show’s impact in a 2019 statement: “It’s not often that you get to make television like Born This Way which has had such a positive impact on the world. The show unquestionably changed how society views people with Down syndrome and how people with Down syndrome see themselves.”

Article continues below advertisement

He added, “It has shown that no one should have to live with artificial limits placed upon them and all of us, no matter what challenges we face, want the same things—independence, a chance for meaningful employment and a chance to contribute to our families and communities.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sanz married her then-boyfriend, Angel Callahan, during the course of the show. The couple split in 2021 during COVID-19, according to TMZ.

Reports differ on how much of the series Sanz appeared in; some accounts describe her as part of all four seasons, while others note she was featured in six episodes of Season 1 and the first episode of Season 2.