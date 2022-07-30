Remote Worker Shares What It’s Like Getting Fired at Home in Viral TikTok

Other online shopping companies, like Wayfair and Shopify, also experience tremendous growth during the pandemic as well, however, it appears that a lot of that customer fervor has started to wane for many retailers, some more than others. Like Shopify, which has seen its shares take a 77% hit in 2022.

As a result, the brand's CEO, Tobias Lutke announced the company would be laying off 10% of its workforce, which amounts to around 1,000 employees. And TikToker Caro Schissler, who posts under the handle @hicallmecaro, appears to have been one of those layoffs.