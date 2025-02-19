Does Renée Zellweger Have Any Children? Here's What We Know About the 'Bridget Jones' Star "I just want to be independent and be able to take care of myself. Anything else is just gravy." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 19 2025, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Bridget Jones: Mad About a Boy landed in 2025, giving major 1990s vibes and reigniting the fandom's love for their favorite relatable main character. The sequel movie brought fans back to the world of Bridget Jones's Diary and all its 1990s hokey glory, with many of the original cast members reuniting for the film. Including Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, and of course the star of the show: Renée Zellweger.

Renée enjoyed a bit of a moment in the sun after she once again stepped into the beloved shoes of Bridget Jones, and people were interested in catching up on the life of the Hollywood darling who has been working on other projects over the last few decades. So what do we know about her family life after she once again took the helm of her biggest role? Here's what we know about Renée's children and the man she's raising them with.

Here's what we know about Renée Zellweger children, or lack thereof.

That last sentence may seem a bit misleading, but we'll explain in a moment. Renée does not have any children of her own, despite playing the role of mother and expecting mother several times. In 2008, the then-38-year-old actor addressed her plans for motherhood with People, telling the outlet how having a baby might factor into her future.

She shared, "Motherhood has never been an ambition. I don’t think like that. I never have expectations like ‘when I’m 19 I’m going to do this, and by the time I’ve hit 25 I’m going to do that’. I just take things as they come, each day at a time, and if things happen, all well and good. I just want to be independent and be able to take care of myself. Anything else is just gravy."

In 2017, she revisited her thoughts on motherhood in an interview with ExtraTV, and she hadn't changed her stance any. "I've never really thought like that about anything in my life, really. I've always been kind of open to whatever. Maybe curious … about to see what's next. I've never been deliberate about what would make me happy in my life" (excerpt via Hello! Magazine).

However, that doesn't mean Renée has no children in her life.

Yet having no kids of her own doesn't preclude her from the joys of motherhood. Renée has been dating television presenter and car guru Ant Anstead since 2021. He has three children of his own, and Renée seems to be helping him raise his youngest while he co-parents with his ex, Christina Anstead. The other two children, he shares with his first wife, Louise Anstead.

While she often avoids talking about her relationships and private life, she gave a rare peak into her life with Ant during a British Vogue interview which included a reunion with Hugh Grant to celebrate the release of Bridget Jones: Mad About a Boy.

In a playful back-and-forth between Hugh and Renée, Hugh said that he couldn't remember where she lives these days. She replied, "I live in Southern California, near San Diego." Hugh seemed surprised, asking her why she lives there now. She revealingly replied, "Because that’s where my fellow lives, and his little boy."