Restaurant Fires Entire Staff Via Text
Source: Getty

Manager Fires Entire Restaurant Staff via Group Text Message in Viral TikTok

Mustafa Gatollari
By

Dec. 30 2022, Published 8:59 a.m. ET

Finding out you're getting fired is never an easy pill to swallow, even if you hate the job you're working in, there's something inherently awful about the nature of rejection that hurts our egos which makes it difficult to ignore completely.

Unfortunately, layoffs and terminations are a part of pretty much every industry there is. Like Adam Levine says in Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved" track, "it's not always rainbows and butterflies," but there is a way folks can maintain some dignity and class in these situations.

If you have to fire someone, then there's a way to do it with grace, something that TikToker Allison (@allysueloohoo) says wasn't the case in a viral clip they posted on the popular social media platform that purportedly shows a message from a manager at the restaurant she worked at.

Manager fires via text
It appears that whoever sent the message penned a group text to every employee of the establishment letting them know not to come to work because their services would no longer be necessary. The text contains swear words and blunt, matter-of-fact language that doesn't really let anyone down easy.

restaurant fires entire staff via text
At the very least, workers could console themselves with the fact that they weren't being let go because of their performance, or because the eatery was going on to become involved with bigger and better things, but because the restaurant itself was closing down for good.

restaurant fires entire staff via text
The text message that Allison posted reads: "Hey y'all so everybody fired I'm not gonna beat around the bush with y'all. So if you're scheduled tonight or this week at all yeah we're done the restaurant as a whole is done [FLOP] grille is no longer a thing."

restaurant fires entire staff via text
The manager's group message continued, "They deada** just told everybody like deada** just told everybody like deada** swear to god and they f***ed"

Allison writes in a text overlay that reads: "Not my manager firing us all like this"

restaurant fires entire staff via text
While many brick-and-mortar businesses have managed to bounce back from labor shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic, food service companies have still had a rough go of maintaining their staffing numbers heading into 2023.

restaurant fires entire staff via text
Judging from the message that Allison received, it appears that the problem with the restaurant may've had less to do with keeping it staffed, but rather just bringing in enough business to remain profitable.

restaurant fires entire staff via text
It also doesn't help that the National Restaurant Association estimates an extremely high average rate of failure for most eateries in the United States: some 20% of businesses go on to stay open past their first five years of operation. A whopping 60% fold in the first year and then 80% within five.

restaurant fires entire staff via text
TikTokers who saw Allison's post shared their own stories of the "unconventional" ways they found out they'd no longer be working at their respective jobs.

Were you ever fired from a job? How did you find out you were suddenly out of work?

