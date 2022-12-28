TikToker Says Customer Tried Returning Lottery Scratch Card Because They Didn’t Win
If you feel as if you have too much love for humanity a good remedy for that may be to work in customer service for a little bit. There's something about dealing with people's unreasonable requests, demands, and strange entitlements that will have you wondering why in the world there isn't some kind of test or permit handed out to folks to allow them to have children.
Like this one interaction re-enacted by TikToker Charlie Smith (@charlie.smth) that has folks on the popular social media platform shaking their heads.
Charlie says in the video that she encountered a customer who was dissatisfied with a purchase that they made, so they wanted to return it.
Normally this isn't a big deal and it happens all of the time in the retail space, however, it was the nature of the item that the customer wanted to return and their reasoning for wanting to return it that prompted so many replies on the platform.
The video begins with a text overlay that reads: "I worked in retail for 4 years and this is an actual conversation I had."
Charlie then goes into the re-enactment between her, and a customer that she came into contact with.
"Customer: Hiya, can I return this please?
Charlie: Yeah no worries...ummm...no you can't.
Cust: But I, I want my money back.
Ch: It's a scratch card and you've scratched it."
"Cust: Yeah and I didn't win.
Ch: I am really sorry about that but you can't return it.
Cust: But I'm not satisfied with the product I know my rights.
Ch: And I know the rules of the lottery. This, this isn't how it works."
Their conversation continued,
"Cust: I'm not satisfied. I want my money back.
Ch: I understand this is disappointing you bought scratch cards, scratched and you didn't win, but I'm not gonna take it back.
Cust: Would you like me to complain to your head office?"
At this point in the conversation, Charlie welcomed that the customer do just that, as they either seemingly failed to understand the basic premise of what playing the lottery is or they just didn't care and believed they are the first person in the world who mustered up the gall to try and ask for a refund on a lottery ticket because they didn't win.
"Ch: Please do we'll give them a laugh."
Other users who saw Charlie's post began sharing their own infuriating customer service interactions. Helena Raymonde wrote that one patron attempted to return gold nail polish because they thought that the hue of it was "too gold."
Another TikToker, @kanelc19 said that they had a customer try to return a meal after eating the entire thing, and Kaarthus commented that a patron demanded compensation from a store because their lottery machine jammed and they wanted money in the event that the jam prevented him from getting a big payout.
Have you ever had infuriating interactions with customers who made unreasonable demands? How did you respond to them? Were you of the mind of some of the TikTokers in the post who enjoyed conversing with them as they helped to eat up time during their shifts? Or did you find your discussions with them frustrating?
Or maybe you don't find this sort of thing funny because you're the type of customer that Charlie's making fun of in her TikTok?