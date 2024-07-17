Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok This Restaurant Guest Saw Her Server Was Overwhelmed — So She Got up and Started Serving "The fact they didn’t stop you has me laughing out loud." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 17 2024, Published 10:33 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @livelovelaugh2346

Sometimes, when you're getting inundated at work, having a helping hand come out of nowhere could feel like a godsend. And a server at the restaurant that a TikToker named Samira (@livelovelaugh2346) ended up getting grub at, seemed to be having that exact problem.

It was their first day and they were feeling "overwhelmed" Samira said, so she took it upon herself to get up and go into serving mode herself. She posted footage of herself hard at ... well, not her work but work nonetheless, much to the adoration of other users on the app.

"POV: You're having dinner and the waitress is new and overwhelmed so your anxiety kicked in for her and you start serving and helping her out," a text overlay in the video reads, which begins with Samira getting up from her table and walking over to the kitchen area.

@livelovelaugh2346 Wow, I’m truly blown away by all the support and love you’ve shown. Thank you for the beautiful messages and for spreading kindness. Remember, we all need a little help sometimes, so let’s strive to be good and do good. That’s what I stand for. I appreciate all the love and support, and if you’d like to make my heart even happier, please follow my beautiful 16-year-old daughter Yasmine @Itsyasmineofficial shes the real star. 🌟 Also a HUGE shout out to the beautiful waitress she was a rockstar ♥️ #servermode #waiters #bekind #resturant #helpinghand #viral #understaffed ♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) - Tommy Richman Source: TikTok | @livelovelaugh2346

She can be seen walking behind the counter, grabbing a pitcher of water and some cups, and then coming out on the floor and pouring them out for customers. Samira smiles and talks to the patrons — one of whom looks at the front counter, presumably to see what's going on with the restaurant's actual server.

The clip then shows Samira interacting with other guests, a smile on her face, asking what's going on, and then cuts to her talking with the eatery's server behind the counter — it looks like she's requesting something from her that the employee quickly acknowledges and then turns around to go and tend to.

Samira holds up two of her fingers, indicating that she needs two of whatever it was she asked for, which seems to be some cups. She gets a pitcher of ice water and sets them down for customers.

In the next "scene" of the TikTok, Samira is also seen walking what looks like a specialty beverage to someone's table and then carrying away a plate of food to the back kitchen area. It seems like another person orders a specialty drink too and Samira approaches the front and grabs one to bring to one of the tables.

"Here you go, sir," she can be heard saying at the end of the clip. There were a lot of people who applauded and appreciated her act of kindness and complimented her in the comments of the video. Numerous folks on the application let her know just how thoughtful they thought her random act of kindness was.

"This speaks volumes about your character. How kind of you!" one person penned. Another wrote that this is a consequence of simply working in the food service industry: "Yes girl! Once you’ve been in the industry long enough it just becomes part of you."

Someone else replied that they are very familiar with this dynamic, writing that they do the same exact thing whenever they're at a bar late and want to ensure that the staff aren't the only folks having to clean up the mess that's been left by guests: "Me at a bar drunk at 4 a.m. helping the bartender clean up everyone’s mess."

And someone else said that they, too, acted as a temporary server for an establishment: "I did that before lol. The look of relief on their faces lol." The TikTok algorithm seemed to be working, as well, because it turns out one of the tables who ended up getting helped by Samira saw her post on the app.

"Hey 👋🏽 We’re the couple that sat next to you! You were amazing. Hope the restaurant comped your bill or something hahaha," they penned. A few servers chimed in in the comments section of the clip as well, stating that they've been in similar situations and it meant the world to them to have someone lending a helping hand.

"This is seriously so nice. One time this happened to me where I was completely alone Saturday night and one of the customers jumped in to help me and it just made everything so much better. You’re awesome," one person wrote.

Another replied: "When you're in the trenches you'd do ANYTHING just for some compassion and an extra pair of hands." Samira wrote in a caption for the piece that she was touched by the kindness shown to her from folks on the internet.