“Either This or a Handwritten Letter” — Woman Lies About Leg Amputation to Cancel Planet Fitness

It's notoriously difficult to cancel a gym membership to Planet Fitness, as this one content creator established in a viral clip where they said that even though they're disabled and live on a $600 a month disability stipend, they still had to jump through multiple hurdles in order to end their contract with the gym chain.

She's not the only one who has aired her frustrations with canceling — there are numerous forum posts uploaded by individuals lamenting the fact that they were unable to cancel their memberships either in person or by mail with the chain. Throngs of folks have also expressed a desire to be able to cancel their membership online.

However, numerous individuals have remarked that online cancellations aren't an option — and others have said that you just have to know the "secret" behind doing it.

TikToker Megan Million (@meganmillion100) posted her own methodology for getting this done, however. She decided to waltz into gym and do it in person. Did she falsify some mail showing that she changed her address and that she can't use the spot as her home club anymore? Nope.

What she did do, however, was make up a too-insane-to-be-true-but-also-too-sad-to-be-questioned story about her family's life being ruined by a terrible food poisoning incident that ended up with her father amputating his leg and her sister jumping off of a cliff, presumably to her death.

The employee, horrified by the sordid tale Megan just relayed to her, ultimately canceled the young woman's family's account, and even gave her blessings for safe travels as they embarkeed on their new lives.

"The extent I had to go to to cancel my Planet Fitness membership," a text overlay at the top of Megan's video reads. She records herself walking into the gym and telling one of the employees: "I need to cancel my membership."

The employee acknowledges her request, then the TikToker then goes into why she wants to cancel her membership with the popular gym chain. "Yeah, basically, my family and I, we were at Sushi King and our entire family got food poisoning," she says to the worker.

"Omg," she writes in a text overlay, acknowledging the sympathetic response uttered by the Planet Fitness worker. She continues, "Yeah my dad lost his leg," Megan says. The worker expresses their grief again as Megan soldiers on with her woeful tale: "Yeah, so we have to move overseas to Singapore so none of my family can afford memberships to Planet Fitness," she states.

Megan keeps the yarn spinning, "We have to cancel ASAP." "I'm so sorry," the worker responds. The TikToker mumbles a tone of agreement with the employee.

"Yeah, it was so bad. Like, we literally have to leave at 2 a.m. tomorrow. My dad, he's been having terrible stomach cramps too and his leg's gone and it's ... it's so bad," she says as the employee appears to be working on that cancelation.

"And yeah, my sister she jumped off a cliff too. It's terrible," she tells the worker. "Well you're all set I took care of everything," the worker replies to Megan. "OK, thank you, have a good day," she says as she begins to walk out of the gym, weights clanging in the background.

"Have a safe flight," the worker says as Megan walks to leave from the gym, smiling into the camera. Megan then explains her reasoning for the histrionics. "She was in disbelief! It was either this or a handwritten letter mailed to them, Why do they make it so difficult?!"

Numerous TikTokers applauded Megan's commitment to the bit so she could ditch the Planet Fitness membership. Like this one person who said that they're in a stranglehold thanks to the chain's policies: "I love you for this bc Planet Fitness is literally holding me hostage."