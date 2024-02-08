Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Planet Fitness Calls Member Out for How Bad She Smells — Internet Sides With Gym By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 8 2024, Updated 8:08 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @jaysclip

A woman is being lampooned after she uploaded an emotional video where she delineated how a Planet Fitness employee took her aside at the gym one day to discuss her body odor.

In a viral TikTok that was recorded and uploaded to the account @jaysclip, the woman went on to criticize Planet Fitness for not being the "judgment-free zone" she thought it was.

There were several folks who just couldn't seem to believe someone would share this story with others online. As Jay penned in a caption for the video: "Not even the hulk could get that outta me"

The video begins with the woman looking into the camera and saying: "I just left Planet Fitness and this like male employee came up to me and he like pulled me to like one of the rooms, it wasn't obviously like there's no private rooms in Planet Fitness and he was like oh you know several members have complained to managers about the way you smell."

She continued, stating that she found it ridiculous that a gym employee would expect her to not reek while working out: "I'm like, I'm at the gym. He's like I know...it's not me it's and I just, people have already complained to the managers so — the managers told me to tell you. I'm like, what am, I, again, am I supposed to not be stinky? Like at the gym?"

The health club member then went on to discuss Planet Fitness' "no judgment" policy, stating that the worker's decision to call her out for her smell was a violation of this credo: "And I'm just so confused cause I thought Planet Fitness was 'no judgment' so I'm just...very confused about how one is supposed to spend almost two hours at the gym and not be stinky?"

"Yeah I don't understand that," she concluded, before Jay, who uploaded the video, hopped onto the video and began talking: "I promise you not even the Hulk himself could get that out of me. You go on the internet and you posting everything...like we could agree with you that's actually crazy."

Commenters who saw the story seemed to agree with Jay's assessment of the situation: they couldn't believe that someone would share how a gym employee would out them for being so stinky that other folks using the facilities would complain about their aroma to management: "That’s a different type of stink if people are complaining," one person wrote.

Another penned: "There’s levels to the funk girl…" One commenter responded back to how the woman highlighted Planet Fitness' "no judgment" policy by highlighting how a lack of personal hygiene shouldn't fall under the "no judgment" philosophy the popular gym chain espouses.

Someone else speculated that the woman in the video was more than likely showing up to the gym already stinking, and that the 2 hour long workout she referenced wasn't what caused the offensive scent in question: "Coming to the gym pre-musty is wild"

And then there was a user on the platform who thought that the purportedly smelly lady's stench must've been particularly awful because she seemed to be completely surprised there were folks who thought she was that rank: "The fact that she don’t understand lets me know that was the type of funk that lingers"

Another echoed this sentiment, writing: "You don’t get approached by management about smelling sweaty at the gym. This had to be a next level epic funk." "Gurrtl, do you know how bad you have to smell in order for people at the gym complain to management," someone else penned.

