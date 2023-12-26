Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Retail Worker Slams Impatient Online Order Shopper, Says They Don’t Wait for Email Confirmation A retail worker went on a viral rant against customers who place online orders and expect their items to be ready immediately. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 26 2023, Published 8:36 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @2beach4surf

A horrified retail worker shared how the one time she vented her frustrations with impatient customers demanding their online orders well before they were ready, leading to a very awkward situation. A TikToker who we'll refer to as Beach (@2beach4surf) henceforth shared her cringe-inducing scenario, while also ranting on a phenomenon it seems other retail employees are all too familiar with.

Beach begins her video by speaking directly into the camera from the inside of her car: "I finally lost my s--- at work. After years of people coming in right after they place their order online after coming in within five minutes and expecting it to be ready I finally lost my s---."

The TikToker then delineated all of the work that goes into prepping an online order and getting it ready for pickup, frustratingly opining on customers' lack of understanding when it comes to prepping their online purchases.

"These f---- people who placed their order for store pickup and then just show up instantly thinking it's magically there and ready for them. Like a real human being doesn't have to get the order on the online system, grab the items from the store, enter it into the system that it's ready, send the email that it's ready for pick up, and then put it on the hold shelf and then do this, like it's a f--- process."

Beach continued: "If you place your order online give me an hour, give me an hour. And I will let you know when it's f----- ready." There was one incident in particular that seemed to perturb the TikToker: "The other day a customer called, they called and said where's my stuff is it ready yet? I have not heard from anyone."

She smiles into the camera when she says this, "So my coworker brings me the phone and tells me this person wants to know why their order's not ready. I told my coworker in as much detail as I could muster because I've been holding this in for years, a whole step-by-step process of why this customer is a f---- moron."

Her diatribe continued, "That they need to explain the world's not magic, things aren't instant they don't just get what they want instantly. A real person has to do this s--- and that real person is tired and f---- sick of this s--- I'm f----- sick of this s--- you tell that customer no. Your order's not f----- ready they need to f---- chill. Tell them that."

She then delineated how the employee interacted with the customer's inquiry: "My coworker lifts the phone and the customer says okay I heard everything. My coworker didn't put the phone on hold. My one shining moment of getting vindication for all these online f---- orders and these f----- people, the one time I lose my s--- and say it's not okay these f------ want their shit right now they gotta wait everyone's gotta wait, you don't get special privileges you wait like everyone else you place your order you f----- wait."

Beach stares off into the distance as she ruminates on the interaction: "The one time I lose my s--- and say no more, customer's not on hold. They heard everything. Every thought I've ever not voiced out loud about people being morons. Every thought I've ever had and and just not vented, I did in that moment. And the phone was not on hold."

As horrifying as a circumstance as that sounds, Beach says it wasn't all bad: "But, silver lining, there is one less person in this world who expects their order instantly. I think it's a win," she says, smiling, as the video ends.

It seems that there were several TikTokers who agreed with Beach's rant, judging from some of the comments left in response to her video. One person penned, "I literally won't leave the house without a confirmation email"

While another said that it was a good thing the phone wasn't placed on hold: "I’m glad they heard it, exactly what was needed. You helped someone and it is a win!" which was a sentiment echoed by someone else who penned: "They needed to hear it! I'm a firm believer in educating customers."

Another person shared their own frustrations in working in retail when it comes to demanding patrons, stating that they've clearly seen people place online orders as they stood directly next to a register: "I’ve seen customers stand next to a register & place a store pickup order & then walk straight to the cashier & get upset that it wasn’t already ready"

There are plenty of think pieces and online resources that share helpful tips on how folks can deal with impatient customers, but in the case of Beach's video and other instances mentioned in its comments section, it seems that there are impossible standards and expectations some shoppers have — it sounds as if they want their products to materialize before their very eyes.