"No One Screams at Me": Ex–McDonald's Worker Says Switching to Office Job is "Chronically Chill" A woman who used to work at McDonald's is feeling some type of way after starting a job in an office where she doesn't have to deal with customers. By Kelly Corbett Nov. 13 2023, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

Leaving your old job and starting a new one is a major life change and it’s always going to make you feel some type of way. However, the switch may feel even more dramatic if you didn’t like your previous role, and/or the last place you worked was a vastly different environment where you held a position unrelated to the one you now have.

The woman in the story below knows a things or two about changing jobs and having to make a major adjustment. After surviving her customer-facing job, graduating to an office job seemed so tame to her. She could't help but think that her new stressed-out co-workers were getting their feathers in a ruffle over nothing.

A woman who used to work at McDonald's doesn't understand why her new co-workers at the office are so stressed.

The juxtaposition from working a customer-facing job to an office job is apparently very weird, according to a TikTok user named Savannah. In a video, she explained how strange it was to switch from a job that was "literally hell on earth" to a "chill a--, cushy a-- office job." She noted how her new co-workers will act all stressed out during the workday after working for an hour.

"And I'm like, 'We were sitting in an air-conditioned room. I didn't talk to a single customer. No one screamed at me. No one threw anything at me. No one spit at me. I'm having a great time. Nothing is wrong,'" Savannah said. She further added: "But now I can't tell if I'm like chronically chill and like maybe there are things genuinely wrong at the job, but I don't know what they are because I'm so used to being in hell that anywhere else is just like great."

Although Savannah didn't verbally share any details about her past and present employment in the video, she wrote in a comment that she previously worked at McDonald's and now works in the special education field, giving users a better vision of her transition.

That said, her video appeared to resonate with many others. One user wrote in the comments, "Went from being burned out from 30 hours a week at a grocery store to 40-hour office job and being like, 'that was it?'" Another user claimed, "I have constant anxiety at my office job because I am both not busy at all and find everything so calm compared to retail."

A third user wrote, "I went from a terrible retail job where I was abused daily to a chill office job with a loving environment. I was actually afraid of how chill it was." Another commenter simply wrote, "I used to work at Arby's, but now I sit at a desk with my blankie and some snacks while I complete Excel spreadsheets."

However, there were also some folks who claimed that making the switch from an office job to a customer-facing job did wonders for them. One wrote, "I was [the] opposite lol. My office job was a literal hellscape and when I became a bartender my happiness significantly increased."

Another user wrote, "[I know] retail is most [people's] hell but after being a case manager at a nonprofit ... I just chill at my retail job, it's great." And one comment read, “Went from office work to working for a hearing device store, you’d think this would be the bad job, it’s the most relaxed job I’ve ever had."