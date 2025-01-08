Girl Scouts Are Retiring More Cookie Flavors — Please Not the Samoas! Bad news: Girl Scouts is retiring some cookie flavors. Good news: You probably won’t miss them. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 8 2025, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The youth organization for girls Girl Scouts has been a beloved institution since 1917, delivering some of the most delicious cookies for over a century. While we've watched flavors come and go, signature staples like Thin Mints and Samoas have held strong in the lineup.

However, in January 2025, just as the Girl Scout season kicks off, the organization announced via press release that two flavors would be leaving the lineup at the end of the season. Here’s a look at the flavors that will soon be retiring and a nod to the ones that have already been discontinued.

Which cookie flavors is Girl Scouts retiring?

Source: Girl Scouts The two Girl Scout cookie flavors the organization is retiring in 2025, S’mores (left) and Toast-Yay!

Girl Scouts will be retiring two cookie flavors, S’mores and Toast-Yay!, at the end of the 2025 season. If you’re a fan of these cookies — or haven’t had the chance to try them yet — now’s the time to stock up! Head to a local public spot or shopping center where Girl Scout troops typically post up and grab yourself a box (or two).

If no troops are selling in your area, you can always use the cookie locator on the official Girl Scouts website to find the nearest sellers. Keep in mind that availability of the soon-to-be-retired varieties may vary depending on your location.

In addition to S’mores and Toast-Yay! being featured on the 2025 Girl Scout cookie lineup, plenty of other beloved flavors will be available — and they’re here to stay after the season concludes. The lineup includes Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free!), Peanut Butter Sandwich/Do-si-dos, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Toffee-tastic (also gluten-free!), and Trefoils.

Can I get Girl Scout cookies shipped to me?

Yes! Beginning Feb. 21, 2025, you can order cookies to be shipped directly to your home by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder and entering your zip code. It can also still be used to find a booth nearby if you prefer to pick up your cookies in person. To make it even simpler, you can also text "COOKIES" to 59618 to receive updates on how to purchase your favorite Girl Scout cookies.

Now, a look back at all the Girl Scout cookie flavors that have been discontinued.

The very first Girl Scout cookie flavor was a simple sugar cookie, and by the 1950s, the selection expanded to three varieties: shortbread, sandwich, and chocolate mints, later renamed Thin Mints. Over the years, Girl Scout cookies have included plenty of flavors that have withstood the test of time and remained fan favorites. However, there have also been flavors that, despite being loved by some, have been discontinued by the organization.

Cookie fans have bid farewell to a variety of flavors, including: All Abouts

Aloha Chips

Animal Treasures

Apple Cinnamon

Lemon Chalet Cremes

Mango Cremes with Nutrifusion

Rah-Rah Raisins

Raspberry Rally

Shout Outs!

Thank U Berry Munch

Thanks-A-Lot That said, lemon flavors have remained popular, with Lemonades and Lemon-Ups still part of the lineup today, though the styles may have changed.