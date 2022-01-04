Girl Scout Cookie Season Has Begun — Here's How You Can Find Your Favorite Cookies Online

Girl Scout Cookie Season Has Begun — Here's How You Can Find Your Favorite Cookies OnlineBy Kelly Corbett
Jan. 4 2022, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Greetings, cookie lovers! I am a former Girl Scout and longtime Thin Mint enthusiast. Back in my cookie hawking days, I used to knock on doors (with parental supervision) and peddle Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbreads, and all the other delicious flavors to my local community.
“I’ll put you down for three boxes of Thin Mints and two boxes of S’mores,” I’d tell my patrons as I diligently marked my chart up with their deets.
Looking back, these cookies were the easiest thing I've ever sold (well, besides my soul to capitalism). Why? Because everyone (read: neighbors, extended family, the random ladies at my mom’s hair salon) wanted some.
It made me think that I could work in sales. But as I've learned, it wasn’t my marketing tactics or cute toothless smile that moved the cookies. It was the fact that Girl Scout cookies were so delicious and saught-after, and I just happened to have an order form.
In the early 2000s, you needed to know a Girl Scout in order to buy cookies, as she would be responsible for hand-delivering all of the orders to her customers. Selling to strangers or folks outside the area was not allowed.
But today, times have changed. You don’t even need to know what a Girl Scout troop is to get your hands on some Do-si-dos — you just need to know how to use the Internet.
Keep scrolling to learn how you can track down some Girl Scout Cookies online.
How to find Girl Scout Cookies online.
Due to technological upgrades and the ongoing pandemic, Girl Scouts has digitalized and simplified its cookie-selling process.
Now, anyone (!) can search for Girl Scout Cookies in their area by either visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org, texting COOKIES to 59618, or downloading the official free Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on iOS or Android devices.
During the selling season, which typically begins in January in most states, socially distanced and/or contact-free cookie booths will likely be set up in your area so you can stop by and safely purchase some cookies while supporting your local troop. Previously, information regarding a cookie booth's location and hours wasn't available on the Internet.
But if you're unable to find a cookie booth, there may be an even easier option.
You may be able to order Girl Scout Cookies online and have them delivered to your home.
This sounds like a dream, right? Well, let me let you in on a little secret: During the 2021 selling season, Girl Scouts unveiled a new feature that allowed ANYONE to use its Girl Scout Cookie Finder website to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop and have them shipped directly to their home. Yup, getting off the couch wasn't even required.
However, Girl Scouts have yet to announce whether or not it will be resuming this practice during the 2022 cookie-selling season. But considering COVID-19 cases are at a record-breaking high, there's a good chance we may see this option again.
We'll keep you updated as we learn more! As for now, you can enter your zip code on the Girl Scout Cookie Finder website to see if your local troop has already started selling cookies for the season.