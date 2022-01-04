Girl Scout Cookie Season Has Begun — Here's How You Can Find Your Favorite Cookies Online

Greetings, cookie lovers! I am a former Girl Scout and longtime Thin Mint enthusiast. Back in my cookie hawking days, I used to knock on doors (with parental supervision) and peddle Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbreads, and all the other delicious flavors to my local community.

“I’ll put you down for three boxes of Thin Mints and two boxes of S’mores,” I’d tell my patrons as I diligently marked my chart up with their deets.