In 2017 Two Young Girls Were Murdered — Their Killer Richard Allen Was Brought to Justice 7 Years Later

"Thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims," said an attorney for Richard Allen.

The deaths of 13-year-old Abigail Joyce Williams and 14-year-old Liberty Rose Lynn German would later be known as the Delphi murders. It happened on Feb. 13, 2017, while the friends were hiking along the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Ind. German's older sister drove them there and thought nothing of it until they were two hours late for pickup.

Police later discovered the last communication came from a Snapchat Libby sent which showed Abigail walking along the Monon High Bridge. Two days after the girls disappeared, their bodies were found less than a mile from where they were dropped off. The only suspect authorities had was a man seen walking behind the girls in a video captured on Libby's cell phone. He was given the name "Bridge Guy." We now know that man was Richard Allen. Where is he now? Details explained.

Where is Richard Allen now?

According to the Associated Press, in December 2024 Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison for the murders of Abigail Williams and Libby German. He was given 65 years for each and is serving his sentence at Pendleton Correctional Facility in Pendleton, Ind. "Thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims," said Allen's lawyer, Jennifer Auger. "What they went through was unimaginable." She then said they planned to appeal and would seek a new trial.

Before Allen was sentenced, the families of both girls were given an opportunity to provide victim impact statements, per WISH TV. Libby's mother, Carrie Timmons, said she struggled for weeks trying to put pen to paper. It was because she wasn't sure how to explain the "path of destruction left in the wake of the decisions made by Richard Allen on Feb. 13, 2017."

Richard Allen had to listen to every victim impact statement read to him in court.

Carrie described the many things she wouldn't experience with her daughter, such as getting her driver's license, going to college, watching her fall in love, and perhaps having children of her own. "She was robbed of the opportunity to experience life and fulfill all of the dreams and aspirations she already had at such a young age," said Carrie. All that she is left with, is "massive grief," and a hole in her soul.

Abby's grandmother described the sentencing hearing as a "great day of sadness," reported WATE. Diana Erskin went on to say that she would never be able to rid her brain of the autopsy photos. "Sleep is not an escape," she said. "I will never be the same person I was before Abigail’s murder." Eric Erskin, Diana's husband and Abigail's grandfather, took the stand and told Allen that his granddaughter's death felt like "losing a limb."