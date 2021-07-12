Billionaire Richard Branson Says He Has the "Most Understanding Wife on Earth"

While Richard Branson may be one of the most successful businessmen of all time, his relationship record isn’t too shabby either. Richard and his wife, Joan Templeman, have been married for over 30 years and still seem stronger than ever.

The two first met in 1976 at Virgin Records studios. They were together for over a long time before tying the knot in 1989 at Richard’s private island, Necker Island, a 74-acre island in the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean Sea.

In 2020, after more than 30 years of marriage, Richard took to his blog to pen a love letter to Joan.