Actor Richard Chamberlain Came out in 2003 — He Met His Life Long Partner in 1977 "I'm proud of my relationship," said actor Richard Chamberlain.

More than 25 years after they met, actor Richard Chamberlain and his longtime partner sat down with The New York Times in July 2003. Richard met Martin Rabbett in 1977 and appeared in a film together nearly a decade later. Although they separated in 2010, per Pink News, they were living together in March 2025 when Richard passed away at the age of 90.

In a touching tribute to his longtime partner, Martin wrote, "Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure." When Richard and Martin spoke with The Times, it was the first interview they gave together as a couple. "You're lighter, freer now," Martin said to his partner. "You've lifted many, many veils." Here's what we know about Martin and Richard.

Richard Chamberlain's longtime partner was also in the entertainment industry.

When Richard and Martin invited The New York Times into their lives, the couple was celebrating the opening of a play. In The Stillborn Lover, Richard was playing a man who comes out to his family. It was directed by Martin and was, in a sense, a way for the actor to say, "I'm gay." Martin also helped edit Richard's memoir, Shattered Love, which also touched on the complicated relationship he had with his sexual orientation.

It was Martin who encouraged his partner to be honest with himself and his fans. "We paid a high price for Richard's fame," he told the outlet. After the book was published, Martin shared that he received an incredible letter from a fan that really put things into perspective. "We always knew you were there," it said, referring to Martin. "That really touched me," he said.