Rick Davies’s Death Marks the End of an Era, but His Supertramp Legacy Lives On

The world of classic rock lost one of its most recognizable voices when Supertramp announced in a Facebook post that Rick Davies had died. The band confirmed that their co-founder and longtime keyboardist passed away at his Long Island home on Sept. 6, 2025, at 81, after more than a 10-year battle with his disease.

His passing closed the book on a career that spanned more than five decades. Fans flooded the band’s tribute post with memories of his voice, his piano, and the songs that shaped their youth. For many, Rick wasn’t just a musician; he was the sound of an era.

Rick Davies's cause of death was multiple myeloma.

Rick’s cause of death was multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. According to the BBC, Supertramp planned a reunion tour in 2015 when the news broke of Rick's diagnosis.

Even though the band didn't get to perform their reunion tour, the importance Rick played in the band lived on through its music. He co-wrote and performed most of Supertramp’s most iconic tracks, including “Goodbye Stranger,” “Breakfast in America,” and “Bloody Well Right.”

Rick Davies’s songs continue to shape generations of fans.

The 1979 album "Breakfast in America" became one of the best-selling records of its time, earning Grammy Awards and cementing the band’s place in music history. Rick’s performances on that album made him a household name, and the songs remain staples on classic rock playlists.

Beyond the radio staples, Rick left his mark with deeper cuts like “Rudy,” “Asylum,” and “Brother Where You Bound.” These tracks revealed his storytelling and jazz influences, proving his deep artistry and love for music.

Even later in his career, Rick continued to write songs that resonated with longtime listeners. His ability to weave social commentary and personal reflection into lyrics ensured that Supertramp’s catalog aged gracefully, appealing to new generations discovering the band for the first time.

Supertramp’s members built a timeless sound with Rick at the helm.

Supertramp formed in 1969 with Rick as a founding member, joined by Roger Hodgson, Dougie Thomson, Bob Siebenberg, and John Helliwell. Together, they created Breakfast in America, one of the defining rock albums of the 1970s. Each one brought something distinct: Hodgson’s melodic guitar and high-pitched vocals, Helliwell’s saxophone flourishes, Thomson’s steady bass, and Siebenberg’s precise drumming. At the center of it all was Rick, whose piano and voice anchored the group’s eclectic sound.

Even after Hodgson left the band in 1983, Rick kept Supertramp alive. He led tours, recorded albums, and brought the group back for revivals, including their final studio album in 2002. Rick’s role as both songwriter and bandleader meant he carried the responsibility of keeping the Supertramp legacy intact. He continued to perform live into the 2010s, giving fans a chance to hear classics like “Take the Long Way Home” from the man who helped bring them to life.