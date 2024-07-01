Home > Entertainment > Music > Drake The Rick Ross and Drake Beef Continues in a Baffling Way as Ross Is Assaulted at a Show The musical battle between Rick Ross and Drake reached a violent fever pitch when Ross was assaulted at a show. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 1 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Few things can save social media quite like a trending rap beef, which is what happened when the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud was resurrected in late 2023. Things escalated quickly in April 2024 as both artists ping-ponged back and forth with diss tracks that were increasingly insulting and poetic, at least on Kendrick's side. All of Twitter was aflutter with opinions, accolades, and jokes. It was truly a time to be alive.

Since their conflict began around 2010, other artists have come forward in support of both Kendrick and Drake. One of them is Rick Ross, who Drake took shots at in his song "Push Ups," which was leaked on April 13, 2024. Since then, the two have been at each other's musical throats with seemingly no end in sight. Let's take a look at the Rick Ross and Drake beef, which is quickly becoming our favorite sandwich.

The Rick Ross and Drake beef is starting to get stale.

Rumor has it, "Push Ups" was a direct result of Ross unfollowing Drake on Instagram, which is absolutely wild for two reasons. First of all, who cares? Secondly, who would notice that? Apparently, Drizzy did because he took his injured feelings to the studio, instead of to a trusted friend or therapist. After that, it was on as Ross also headed for the nearest recording suite to lay down "Champagne Moments," which is an obvious reference to one of Drake's many nicknames: Champagne Papi.

The song was released two days after "Push Ups" and accused the former Degrassi star of getting a nose job and using ghostwriters for his song. Two months later, the "Champagne Moments" artwork was updated. The new cover was inspired by a Twitter joke from August 2014 where a user shared a photo of a white guy they believed looked like Drake. The artwork Ross chose was a cartoon of a man who looked a lot like Drake, if Drake were white. Seems pretty straightforward!

Drake addressed the nose job allegations, but didn't touch the ghost writer claims by sharing screenshots of texts with his mother, on Instagram. In them they joke about the rhinoplasty while Drake attributes his former friend's behavior to being loopy after using the weight loss drug Mounjaro. He also accused Ross of being "angry and racist."

In turn, Ross started calling Drake BBLDrizzy on his own Instagram, and taunted the Canadian performer by tweeting, "Drop a response or tell the kids you don’t respond." Things came to a head while Ross was performing at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, on June 29, per TMZ. After Ross finished his set, he ended up in a crowded area where two men were blasting Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Suddenly, Ross was surrounded by 15 guys who wouldn't let the "Hustlin'" artist or his crew pass.