Where Ricky Gervais Stands Politically — and Why It Keeps Causing Backlash

Comedian Ricky Gervais has never shied away from sharing his opinions, even when they land him in hot water. That tension resurfaced at the 2026 Golden Globes, when Wanda Sykes accepted a stand-up award on his behalf and used the moment to clap back at his history of anti-trans material.

After Ricky won for his Netflix special Mortality, Wanda joked that he “would like to thank God and the trans community.” The line drew laughs, but it also pushed fans to take a closer look at where Ricky actually stands politically.

What are Ricky Gervais’s political views?

Ricky has offered his own summary of his political identity. In a 2019 interview with British GQ, he described himself as an “old-fashioned … lefty … anti-racist, anti-homophobic, anti-sexist” and said critics often label him “alt-right.”

“If I ever stand up for freedom of speech, I’m suddenly alt-right,” Ricky continued. “How did that happen? And people identify with it and it’s true. But I’m all for those caveats within freedom of speech. Freedom of speech isn’t a way of saying anything you’d like anywhere. I agree with libel and slander laws. I agree with incitement to violence [laws].”

However, when it comes to elections, the comedian doesn’t move like a party spokesperson, but he has taken clear positions. During the 2017 U.K. general election, he publicly backed Jeremy Corbyn, arguing that a Labour vote was the only way to keep Theresa May out of power. “OK. I’m not telling you how to vote, but this is a fact,” he tweeted. “The only vote that will keep Theresa May out is a vote for @jeremycorbyn.”

A BBC Radio clip that later circulated online also shows him saying, “I’ve always voted Labour,” while still criticizing parts of the party’s tax messaging, particularly around inheritance tax. Ricky has also voiced support for LGBTQIA+ equality in specific moments. When same-sex marriage became legal in England and Wales, he called it “a victory for all of us,” tweeting that anything that promotes equality promotes progress. He’s just as vocal about animal rights, working with PETA on campaigns and regularly condemning fur, skins, and animal cruelty.

Ricky Gervais has spoken out against celebrity activism.

In the U.S., a lot of the “Ricky Gervais politics” conversation boils down to his beef with celebrity activism. When Ricky hosted the Golden Globe Awards in 2020, he bluntly warned winners not to turn their acceptance speeches into political lectures.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” Ricky said. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f--k off, OK?”