Who Are Ricky Martin's Siblings? He Comes From a Big Family

Ricky has four brothers and one sister.

According to Body Height Weight, Ricky‘s older maternal half-brother is named Fernando Fernandez Morales, and he is reportedly in charge of Ricky's finances.

Angel Fernandez Morales is another one of Ricky's older maternal half-brothers. He is said to work as Ricky‘s stage manager.

Eric Martin is Ricky's younger paternal half-brother. He makes a living as a fitness trainer and body builder.