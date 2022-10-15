Explaining the Rings of Power Finale, Which May Confuse New LOTR Fans

Sauron is a Maiar. Like Gandalf, he's a kind of angel in the Lord of The Rings universe. But while Gandalf is a servant of Manwe, the favorite of the god Eru Illuvatar (chief god in Tolkien's pantheon), Sauron's master is Morgoth (also called Melkor) who for all intents and purposes is this world's devil. But Morgoth was defeated in the distant past and exiled by Eru. Without his master's power, Sauron has to be underhanded to gain power, like the devious underling he is. Sauron's a liar, which is why The Rings of Power finale needs some explaining.

Warning: Spoilers for The Rings of Power finale incooming.