Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “How Did They Not Notice?!” — Woman Sits Family at Prank Table That Slowly Rises During Meal A woman took her family out to a prank restaurant that sat her group at a table with a slowly rising table — they didn't notice. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 6 2023, Published 8:33 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @amydeyo79

It's been said that the best pranks aren't the ones that embarrass people, or make them feel unsafe, or perturb them to no end. These kinds of gags are inimical and, sometimes, sadistic in nature and can even leave said prankster open to being on the receiving end of violence.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, the greatest of pranks, as the saying goes, are ones that have the prankees questioning their own sanity. And the one showcased by TikToker Amy Deyo (@amydeyo79) in a viral clip she posted to the application that's garnered over 1.5 million views would certainly fall under this category.

In it, she posted a slideshow of photos documenting a family dinner gathering at a normal-looking restaurant. However, the establishment was McFarlain's Family Restaurant, which has been a part of some legendary Candid Camera TV shows. The gag? Well, the table everyone sat at, unbeknownst to them, rose slowly throughout their meal.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip begins with a nice family photo with five people seated at a table. A text overlay in the clip reads: "Took the family to a restaurant where the table slowly rises...they didn't notice."

Article continues below advertisement

As the video progressed, each photo displayed the incremental rising of the table, with many of the pictures focused on an elderly woman with short white hair. Early on, she can be seen with her elbows resting on the dining table. as she looks down at her menu.

By the time the guests received their food however, while the woman's elbows are still on the table, it looks like she's barely getting enough clearance to prop them up on there.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @amydeyo79

A couple of pictures later the table has risen so much that only a portion of her forearm can comfortably rest on it. Still, it seems like she, just like the other diners, are so engrossed in conversation that the rising table isn't noticeable.

Article continues below advertisement

Several other pics later, and she's only able to put her hand on the table, but still, there doesn't seem to be any acknowledgment of the constantly rising table position. Shots of another diner, a gentleman with a black polo, reveals that the table has risen to his chest.

He looks across the table, and he too, is apparently intently listening to the woman across from him and not acknowledging the rising restaurant fixture. Back to the elderly woman, and she's still enjoying her meal, but the table has risen to just below her chin: she's unable to rest even her hand on it at this point.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @amydeyo79

A finale photo was snapped, similar to the first one that kicked off the TikTok: the table is visibly higher, but all of the diners are happily smiling at the camera, again, with no one paying any heed to the table's new height.

Article continues below advertisement

Becky Blair, Creative & Advertising Director responded to a request for comment from Distractify via Instagram from the Branson IMAX IG page. Here's what she had to say:: "McFarlain's Family Restaurant has been part of Branson's IMAX Entertainment Complex since 1994 and it's been featured on National TV several times, including Candid Camera on CBS (for the famous "Rising Tables"!), Roker on the Road on the Food Network and The Weather Channel."

Source: TikTok | @amydeyo79

Article continues below advertisement

Blair continued: "To preserve the "Rising Table" experience, we refer to them internally as the "round tables" and they have a decades-long history of "IFKYK" set-ups by friends and family. Our team often informs the rest of the guests throughout the entire restaurant as the tables begin to rise, so everyone can enjoy the show."

If you want to play this sort of prank on some of your family and friends, Blair added that McFarlain's will more be more than happy to oblige you: "If anyone's looking to enjoy the 'uplifting' experience – just request the 'round table' in front of any unsuspecting guests and we'll take care of the rest!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @amydeyo79