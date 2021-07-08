Robert Downey Sr.'s Successful Career Helped Ready His Son for a Life in Hollywood

Given the fact that Robert Sr. had been working in Hollywood for almost seven decades, it's clear that his career helped influence and educate that of his award-winning son, Robert Jr.

Growing up, Robert Jr. appeared in several of his father's films. He told Deadline in 2014: "There was this period, circa '74 to '78, when I was 9 to13 years old and Pop's movies were pretty entrenched and were shown at all these college. Those guys and gals from those universities would make these migrations, sleeping where they could, and it was about how could they get an audience to talk about the process with Dad."

He continued: "He was this one-man mecca touchstone for oddballs and artists, and actually a lot of people who went on to have interesting creative careers too."