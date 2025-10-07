People Think Fox News Is Recycling Robert O’Neill as a Different Masked Guest Robert O'Neill, as in the former SEAL Team 6 member! By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 7 2025, 1:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mchooyah;YouTube/Fox News

In recent years, a few individuals have occasionally appeared on Fox News, often with Jesse Watters, to weigh in on controversial topics such as gang activity or what it’s like to be an Antifa member, the informal movement that opposes fascism. These guests usually conceal their identities with a hat and face mask, revealing only their eyes. While they’re presented as different people, sometimes using disguised names, viewers have speculated that it might actually be the same person.

Some suggest the masked guest on Fox News is former SEAL Team 6 member Robert O’Neill. O’Neill is reportedly the Navy SEAL who fired the fatal shot that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, and he often speaks about the various violent encounters he experienced during his time with SEAL Team 6. But is the man always masked on Fox News really Robert O’Neill? Here’s what we know.

Is Robert O’Neill the same guy who always wears a mask on Fox News?

No one knows for sure, but some viewers are convinced that Robert O’Neill is the masked guest appearing on Fox News with a hat and face covering. In essence, they’re suggesting Fox News may be using the same person to portray different identities, which would raise questions about the credibility of the segments because how could one person be a former Mexican gang member, a former SEAL Team 6 warrior, and a former Antifa member?

While it is possible, it seems highly unlikely. Many point to O’Neill’s distinctive eyes as the main way they connect him to the various masked contributors appearing on Jesse Watters’s show.

During a 2023 interview, the masked man identified himself as Ramon “Mundo” Mendoza, claiming to be a former Mexican Mafia member. This supposedly gave him authority to comment on the stabbing of Derek Chauvin following Chauvin’s sentencing for the killing of George Floyd.

In that interview, his voice appears altered, likely to disguise his identity, but one line stands out: “Murder is what we lived and operated with.” While this may reflect O’Neill’s experiences as a SEAL Team 6 operator, there’s no record of him being involved with a gang, which would call into question the credibility of his commentary if it were, in fact, O’Neill speaking.

People are also linking Robert O’Neill to the masked former Antifa member who appeared on Jesse Watter's show.

Another instance came on Watters’s Oct. 2,2025 show, when a masked guest appeared to discuss Antifa ideology. Again, the guest’s face is mostly concealed, but his voice sounds normal aside from being slightly muffled by the mask.

The guest, who identified himself as “Eric,” claimed to have been involved with Antifa for 10 years, recruited in the ninth grade. He said he was drawn to the violence, even keeping Molotov cocktails in his bedroom. He also claimed that pressure from other groups in different states eventually pushed him to leave the “organization” around 2014.