South Korea Introduced Its First Robot Monk Ahead of Buddha’s Birthday "Perhaps this robot monk possesses far greater patience and goodness than any human ever could." By Alisan Duran Updated May 13 2026, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@KOREANOWyna

South Korea officially introduced its first robot monk ahead of Buddha’s Birthday celebrations in Seoul. The humanoid robot, named Gabi, made its public debut during a Buddhist initiation ceremony held at Jogyesa Temple on May 13, 2026.

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According to The Korea Herald, the 130-centimeter-tall robot appeared dressed in traditional Buddhist robes and joined monks in prayer with its palms pressed together in the courtyard of Daeungjeon Hall.

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South Korea’s first robot monk participated in a historic Buddhist ceremony.

Organizers also created a modified version of the Buddhist Five Precepts specifically for the robot monk. The updated rules included protecting life, avoiding damage to other robots or property, respecting and obeying humans, avoiding deceptive behavior, and conserving energy by not overcharging.

Photos from the ceremony quickly spread online as many people reacted to the unusual combination of religion and robotics. South Korea has become known for embracing advanced technology, making the debut of a robot monk especially notable for many observers.

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While Gabi participated in the rituals alongside Buddhist monks, the robot’s appearance also sparked conversations online about how artificial intelligence and robotics may continue appearing in cultural and religious spaces in the future.

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Gabi the robot monk participated in traditional Buddhist rituals.

The robot monk, officially named Gabi, was developed by Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics. During the ceremony, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism gave the humanoid robot its Dharma name as part of a special initiation rite ahead of Buddha’s Birthday on May 24.

The ceremony included “sugye,” a Buddhist ritual in which participants pledge devotion to the Buddha, Buddhist teachings, and the monastic community. According to the report, Wednesday’s event marked the first time a humanoid robot participated in the ceremony in South Korea.

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Gabi also took part in “yeonbi,” a ritual purification practice traditionally involving small incense burns on novice monks’ arms. Instead of incense burns, organizers placed a lotus lantern festival sticker on the robot’s arm and added a 108-bead prayer necklace around its neck.

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People online had mixed reactions to South Korea’s robot monk.

Photos and videos of Gabi quickly spread across social media platforms, where many users shared mixed reactions to the unusual ceremony. Some people viewed the robot monk as a fascinating blend of technology and religion, while others criticized the idea online.

One X user wrote, “Perhaps this robot monk possesses far greater patience and goodness than any human ever could.” Another user questioned whether the ceremony reflected “robot religion” or institutions “trying to stay relevant in an attention-driven world.”