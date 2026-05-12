‘Rock the Block’ Stars Have a Reason for Wearing the Same Clothes Every Episode "We had about four of the same outfits," Brian Kleinschmidt revealed. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 12 2026, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

The long-running HGTV show Rock the Block isn't filmed in one day, but for some reason, the stars tend to wear the same clothes in every episode, so why is that? Practically speaking, it seems impossible that the designers and home renovators have several pairs of the same jeans or several versions of the same exact shirts, but viewers have noticed that they wear the same thing in every episode.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what gives? It turns out, there is a legitimate reason for the same clothes in every episode of Rock the Block. In the grand scheme of things, it's not as important as, say, the renovations being on time, or the teams besting each other. But, beyond the actual purpose of the show, the unchanging outfits are what fans are curious about.

Article continues below advertisement

There's a reason why the 'Rock the Block' cast wears the same clothes every episode.

Some Rock the Block fans might have questions about how the funding works for the renovations, or what the houses cost when a season is over. Some also want to know about who actually moves into these homes. But others, surprisingly, want to know about those darn outfits. And, luckily for them, HGTV stars have addressed this before.

Brian Kleinschmidt from Rock the Block Season 2 and 100 Day Dream Home said on Instagram that his outfit for the season was like his "uniform." "We had about four of the same outfits," he answered someone in the comments under a post. "It was our 'uniform.' Makes it easier to film the show."

Article continues below advertisement

According to HGTV, the stars of Rock the Block are required to have multiple outfits of the same color and style because of continuity. Because some things are filmed out of sequence or shown out of sequence, having the home reno stars in the same outfits in Episode 3 as Episode 1 makes it easier not only for the viewers but also for the editors.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremiah Brent, who was also in Season 2 of Rock the Block, posted on Instagram to share what he would have liked to wear for his entire run that season. He wrote in the caption, "The outfits I wish I chose to wear for 6 weeks straight of filming…" But once again, it's all about continuity for the show each season.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny Marrs from Season 3 answered the same question on Instagram. She admitted she never wants to wear her Season 3 outfit again, by the way. "If we changed each day, it would have been so hard for them to edit the show and keep track of who was wearing what on which day in which room," Jenny wrote. "This kept things more consistent for them and made it simple for us when getting ready each day."

Where do 'Rock the Block' stars stay during filming?