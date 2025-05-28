What Happens to the 'Rock the Block' Houses After the Winners Go Home? They Could Be Yours The houses are a dream come true for many. And they could be yours. By Ivy Griffith Updated May 28 2025, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: HGTV

Having a beautifully designed and decorated home is a luxury most people dream of having someday. Whether they are building that dream themselves or just longingly watching those outrageously-priced "starter homes" on the home renovation channels like HGTV, everyone has an image in their head of what they want their long-term house to look like.

With Rock the Block, HGTV has brought together some of their best designers to turn four homes per season into someone's dream. Room by room, they create masterpieces of design and function. Or disasters, depending on whether or not you like their style. But what happens to the houses after their season wraps? Here's what we know about the fate of those homes.

What happens to the 'Rock the Block' houses after the seasons wrap?

The houses are breathtaking. Large, cleverly designed, and popping up in a variety of housing developments across the country, the Rock the Block homes are many people's idea of a dream come true. Not everyone can afford a home designed precisely to their liking, but if it comes already finished? That's a pretty big win.

Luckily, if you have the money and the inclination, you can buy one of the Rock the Block houses. They are put up for sale after the season wraps, according to Country Living. Whether or not they're reasonably priced or affordable depends entirely on the size of your pocketbook and, of course, the location of the homes.

The magazine reports that items inside the homes are also auctioned off for charity. So even if you can't afford the house itself, you may be able to put your hands on a little bit of television and design history.

Season 6 of 'Rock the Block' proved that the series always has something up its sleeve.

As the seasons have gone on, like every renovation show, it has the potential to get stale. In order to stave off this potential downslide in interest and intrigue, Season 6 of the series decided to shake things up a bit. Instead of just using veteran designers, they brought in some teams of relative newcomers and rookies, giving them a shot at the glory.

Glory, that, by the way, includes a sizable purse ($175,000) and the street the homes are located on being named after the winner. Which is no prize to sneeze at. For Season 6, the contestants were comprised of veteran HGTV designers Alison Victoria and Michel Smith Boyd, and Jonathan Knight and Jordan Knight. The rookie teams for Season 6 were Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, along with Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama.

Alison and Michel took home the big win for Season 6, but the challenge of having rookies and veteran designers face off allowed the show to refresh itself and offer fans something new to be fascinated by.