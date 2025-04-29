Season 6 of 'Rock the Block' Is Filmed Outside of a Big Utah City You've Seen on TV Before 'Rock the Block' Season 6 is filmed in a Utah area popular with reality TV. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 29 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

Each season of the home renovation show Rock the Block takes a group of recognizable HGTV stars and pits them against each other in the ultimate showdown of who is the better home designer and decorator. Besides the cast, or teams, being different almost every season, there's also a new location every time. So, where is Season 6 of Rock the Block filmed?

The sixth installment of the show does things a bit differently. Instead of the classic teams of two players all facing off against each other each episode, Season 6 pits newcomers to the network against veteran HGTV stars. Sometimes, there are even bigger bonuses on the line. They all have a little something to prove, and winning Rock the Block is the trophy they all expect at the end.

Where is 'Rock the Block' Season 6 filmed?

Season 6 of Rock the Block is filmed right outside Salt Lake City, Utah. That's right — the same place where several seasons of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have been filmed, and where Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is also shot. Unlike those shows, though, Rock the Block is less about drama and more about renovating spaces, but the general location might seem familiar to some.

According to the building company Hamlet Homes, which is what was used for the houses in Season 6, Rock the Block is filmed in Grantsville, Utah. The town is less than a 40-minute drive to Salt Lake City, and as viewers see on Rock the Block, the development is surrounded mostly by mountains and desert. Homeowners can get the best of both worlds when it comes to peace and quiet and city life.

The homes in Rock the Block Season 6 are in Worthington Ranch Community in Grantsville, to be even more specific about where the season is filmed. The community features multiple homes, and it's similar to a development you might see in other cities across the United States. The big difference, though, is that here, there is far more land surrounding it than some might expect.

The 'Rock the Block' neighborhood from Season 6 has homes for sale.

Hamlet Homes shared details on its Instagram about the homes featured on Rock the Block. If you're in the market for a home in a Utah town, you can buy one of the homes renovated in the series. In early April 2025, Hamlet Homes shared a post with a caption that said, "Just a reminder that you can live in the same neighborhood as the Rock the Block Season 6 houses!"