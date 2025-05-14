Rohan Dennis Avoids Jail for Wife Melissa Hoskins' Death to Take Care of Their Children Rohan Dennis and the late Melissa Hoskins had two children together By Allison DeGrushe Published May 14 2025, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @melissamhoskins

On Dec. 30, 2023, former Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins was struck by a grey ute on Avenel Gardens Road in Medindie, Australia, a suburb in Adelaide's inner north. She was rushed to the hospital, but tragically died from her injuries the following day. Shortly after, police arrested her husband, fellow cyclist Rohan Dennis, charging him with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life. Those charges were later dropped.

In early May 2025, a judge handed down a suspended prison sentence, placing the world champion on a two-year good-behavior bond, citing his role as the sole caregiver for the couple's two children. Speaking of which, here's what we know about their kids.

Rohan Dennis and the late Melissa Hoskins had two children together.

In May 2017, Melissa Hoskins shared the news of her engagement to fellow professional cyclist Rohan Dennis. The couple tied the knot in February 2018. Later that year, the pair welcomed their first child, a son, into the world.

His birth came just two and a half weeks after Rohan claimed victory at the World Time Trial Championship, a significant milestone in his cycling career. The couple went on to have a second child, although the exact timing of the birth has not been publicly disclosed.

"There are two young children caught up in this tragedy who have lost their mum. For them to then go and lose their dad even though albeit a temporary loss, I don't think that would be ideal at all." The grieving parents of Olympian Melissa Hoskins have spoken after Rohan Dennis… pic.twitter.com/68tvkdFgaW — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) May 14, 2025

Throughout their relationship, both Melissa and Rohan were notably private about their family life. They seemingly made a conscious effort to keep their children out of the public eye, and as a result, very little is known about the children's names, ages, or day-to-day lives. Their decision to maintain that privacy obviously reflects a shared desire to shield their little ones from the often intense scrutiny that comes with life in the spotlight.

Melissa's parents will focus on their grandchildren's future after Rohan’s suspended sentence.

Following the suspended jail sentence handed to their late daughter's husband, Rohan Dennis, in connection with her death, Melissa Hoskins's parents have expressed their intention to focus on the future of their two grandchildren.

Speaking outside the court to Australia's 9 News, Melissa's father, Peter Hoskins, said the family is ready to move forward — something he and his wife, Amanda, believe Melissa would have wanted. "We want to continue to be an integral part of her children's lives and their future," he told the press. "How we do this in a meaningful way and a relevant way will take time."

Peter also noted that the Hoskins family had not yet received an apology from Rohan but believed it would come in time. For now, he emphasized the importance of maintaining a respectful relationship with Dennis for the sake of the children. "With respect to Rohan, as hard as it's going to be, it's important that we have a well-mannered relationship with him," he explained. "[The children] deserve this. They have done nothing wrong."