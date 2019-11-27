Romeo Beckham Is Dating Model Mia Moocher After Split With Millie Bobby Brown

Besides convincing his mom to dance with him for TikTok fame, Romeo Beckham has been starting some new romance rumors lately. The 17-year-old has recently been spotted with a new girlfriend, teen model Mia "Mimi" Moocher, and apparently their relationship has the seal of approval from mom Victoria. The two have been rumored to be dating since July, and have been seen out together a few times. Here are the details on their relationship.

Who is Mia Moocher? Mia is a model who currently has over 30,000 followers on Instagram and has shown off her modeling work in partnerships with brands like Pretty Little Things. The 16-year-old is also from the U.K., like Romeo.

Mom, Victoria, approves of the relationship. In what seems to be a nod of approval for her son's new relationship, Mia has been seen attending private family events with Romeo, including a private family dinner after Victoria Beckham's fashion show. Daily Mail also reported that Mia also posted Instagram stories of the catwalk from the fashion show, meaning she was invited to attend with the family.

Source: Instagram

The pair have sparked dating rumors since July. It's unclear exactly how the rumors started, but it's been speculated that Mia and Romeo have been an item since July. The pair follow each other and interact regularly on Instagram, including a post Mia made on Romeo's birthday. In a shot of him smiling at the camera, Mia wished her boyfriend a happy birthday with the caption, "Haps smiley bday Romo."

Their followers are clearly shipping the romance hard. "16 and dating romeo i think your winning [sic]" one user commented on one of Mia's photos." "You guys are the cutesttttt," another commented. They also regularly appear in each others' Instagram stories, and haven't denied any discussion of them dating, meaning they're definitely more than friends.

Source: Getty Images

Romeo Beckham recently broke it off with girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown. Before he was an item with Mia, Romeo was in a relationship with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. Rumors about the two being an item started in March, when sources told The Sun that Romeo and Millie were "hanging out." “It’s early days but they make a very sweet couple," the source says. "Posh has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie’s.” Looks like Romeo knows how to pick girls that his mom loves.

The two appeared in each others' Instagrams for a few months following Millie's breakup with the signer Jacob Sartorius, with whom Millie had a very public relationship. Millie and Romeo were thought to have first met at a UNICEF event in 2016, when Millie gave out an award alongside Romeo's father, David Beckham.