'Face/Off' Star Romy Walthall Passed Away Unexpectedly at 57

Throughout her roles in the likes of Face/Off and The House of Usher, Romy Walthall became a household name, and the fact that she also maintained a serious modeling career surely bolstered that fame even more. Sadly, the star died unexpectedly at the age of 57 on May 19, 2021, leaving behind a legacy, and a full family, to keep her name in the conversation for years to come.

With that being said, many are familiar with who Romy was in front of the camera, but what was her life like after the cameras were cut? Here are all the known details of her family, including her children and marital status, as well as the known details surrounding her death.

Prior to her death, Romy Walthall was the proud mother of three children.

Romy was the proud mother of three children: Morgan, Isabella, and Theodore. From the looks of his Instagram, Theodore appears to be an avid baseball player. Morgan, on the other hand, followed in his mother's footsteps and became fairly well-known as an actor and a director. As for Isabella, not many details are known about her.

Morgan confirmed his mother's death via Instagram, writing in a short, yet emotional post "RIP Mom. I love you," accompanied by a series of images of the siblings with her, as well as old snapshots of Romy by herself.

Isabella shared her emotions in her own post, writing, "I’ve resigned myself to the fact that there will never be any appropriate combination of earthly words to accurately describe my mother. You just had to be there to get it. "She was everything at once. She was my first love. She was the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and she was wicked and fun and light and dark and she possessed the kind of magic that you truly just don’t see. I will always always always love you ferociously."

