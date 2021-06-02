'Face/Off' Star Romy Walthall Passed Away Unexpectedly at 57

'Face/Off' Star Romy Walthall Passed Away Unexpectedly at 57By Chris Barilla
Jun. 2 2021, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Throughout her roles in the likes of Face/Off and The House of Usher, Romy Walthall became a household name, and the fact that she also maintained a serious modeling career surely bolstered that fame even more. Sadly, the star died unexpectedly at the age of 57 on May 19, 2021, leaving behind a legacy, and a full family, to keep her name in the conversation for years to come.
With that being said, many are familiar with who Romy was in front of the camera, but what was her life like after the cameras were cut? Here are all the known details of her family, including her children and marital status, as well as the known details surrounding her death.
Prior to her death, Romy Walthall was the proud mother of three children.
Romy was the proud mother of three children: Morgan, Isabella, and Theodore.
From the looks of his Instagram, Theodore appears to be an avid baseball player. Morgan, on the other hand, followed in his mother's footsteps and became fairly well-known as an actor and a director. As for Isabella, not many details are known about her.
Morgan confirmed his mother's death via Instagram, writing in a short, yet emotional post "RIP Mom. I love you," accompanied by a series of images of the siblings with her, as well as old snapshots of Romy by herself.
Isabella shared her emotions in her own post, writing, "I’ve resigned myself to the fact that there will never be any appropriate combination of earthly words to accurately describe my mother. You just had to be there to get it.
"She was everything at once. She was my first love. She was the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and she was wicked and fun and light and dark and she possessed the kind of magic that you truly just don’t see. I will always always always love you ferociously."
Theodore also expressed his profound sadness over the loss, writing, "The love and wisdom you gave me will never expire. You will always be an inspiration to me. You taught me to never give up. You taught me to not take no for an answer. You taught me to be true to myself.
"You always rooted for me, because you knew I can do anything. You instilled in me my warrior spirit. Thank you for bringing me onto earth. Love you. Rest in peace. I’ll see you in the stars."
Romy was married at one point, but it didn't work out.
Romy was previously married to Scott Krantz — their ceremony took place on June 13, 1985. The couple shares the three children together, but they eventually split due to a mutual understanding, and Romy never remarried. Her dating life, if any in the wake of her divorce, was never reported on either.
Her cause of death can be attributed to sudden cardiac arrest.
According to Today, Romy's cause of death is attributed to sudden cardiac arrest. She died in Los Angeles, and her private memorial service was held in Malibu, CA, shortly after that. The actress is survived by her mother, sister, and three children.
Romy had seemingly accrued a serious net worth during her life.
Although the figures haven't been confirmed, multiple publications peg Romy's net worth at somewhere between $1 and $5 million, which is certainly a fair sum to have made for years in the spotlight.
Our condolences go out to Romy's family and loved ones at this time.