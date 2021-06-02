Did Robin Givens Get a Settlement From Her Divorce With Mike Tyson?

Robin Givens began her acting career in the cult classic The Wiz while also finishing up studies at Sarah Lawrence. She was set to go to graduate school, but Bill Cosby mentored her into pursuing acting full-time, which luckily worked out for her. She starred in ABC’s Head of Class in the late 1980s and is still acting today.

However, her career was marred by her marriage to Mike Tyson, in which she famously criticized his volatile temper, said she was scared of him, and called their marriage “torture” and “pure hell” while he was sitting next to her during a Barbara Walters interview.

The infamous interview was covered in part during Mike Tyson: The Knockout, and many lauded it as the beginning of a targeted smear campaign.