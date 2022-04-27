The gruesome 1984 murders of Brenda Lafferty and her baby daughter, Erica, by Brenda's two brothers-in-law, Ron and Dan Lafferty, are some of the most infamous in the history of Utah crime.

The story of their murders and the eventual criminal trial and sentencing of the Lafferty brothers are being spotlighted in a new FX series titled Under the Banner of Heaven, and the renewed interest in the case by the general public is raising some questions about who the murderers really were.