Where Is Ronald Roldan Now? A Pregnant Woman Disappeared and It Took Police Four Years to Find Answers "That's what he does. He kills things." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 10 2025, 3:40 p.m. ET

On the night Bethany Decker disappeared, she was staying at her grandmother's house. That is until she received a disturbing call that caused the mother of one to make a hasty exit. For the next few weeks, Decker's friends and family didn't speak to her directly but saw that she was posting on Facebook. However, she hadn't seen her son and was also five months pregnant at the time.

Growing concerned after realizing she hadn't been to class either, Decker's family stopped by her apartment where they discovered her car parked nearby. The young woman wasn't home, and she was not returning any calls or texts. That's when the Decker family decided to file a missing person's report with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia. They immediately focused on her boyfriend, Ronald Roldan. Where is he now? Here's what we know.

Where is Ronald Roldan now?

In February 2023, Roldan was sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, though 27 and a half of them werej suspended, per the Loudon Times-Mirror. He is serving his time at the MCV Hospital Security Care Unit in Richmond, Va. Prior to the sentencing, Decker's friends and family were able to provide victim impact statements. "She was our best friend and always there for us," said her younger sister Ashley, adding that she idolized her big sister.

Decker's brother, Richard Littlejohn, spoke about the trauma he experienced from Decker's death. Littlejohn revealed that he blamed himself for not trying to get his sister to leave Roldan. This guilt continued to plague him, leading him to contemplate suicide. "I still don’t know how to handle it," he said. "It mangled my childhood. I wanted to be a normal kid, but I never could. I learned hope was bad. Because hope leads to suffering." Thankfully he was able to get into therapy.

What happened to Bethany Decker?

Three years after Decker seemingly walked out of her own life, Roldan was living in North Carolina and he had a new girlfriend. Her name was Vickey Willoughby, and it didn't take long for her to see Roldan's darker side. At some point in their relationship, he confessed to killing Decker and even told Willoughby the murder happened in Virginia.

Things came to a head in 2014 when Roldan was convicted of aggravated assault for beating Willoughby, breaking her neck, and shooting her in the head, which resulted in the loss of an eye. "I’ve seen the look in his face when he came back at me the second time that evening to kill me, and he was smiling so I do believe he cannot control it," said Willoughby, as reported by NBC Washington. "That’s what he does. He kills things."

Roldan got four years for that aggravated assault charge, and when he was released in November 2020, that's when the state of Virginia charged him. As part of his plea deal, Roldan agreed to tell police what he did with Decker's body. He told authorities that the day he killed her, they were arguing because Roldan didn't want Decker to go in to work. When he pushed her, she accidentally hit her head on the windowsill. She was dead.