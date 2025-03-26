Roommate Harassment: Woman Records Co-inhabitant Banging on Pot to Have Her Move Out "Y'all gotta normalize beating." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 26 2025, 4:44 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @buschwickbradshaw

Neighborly disputes are a tale as old as time. Heck, some might even call Cain and Abel one of the first tales of a neighborly grudge as well as a sibling rivalry. Arguably, however, disputes with roommates can be even more frustrating than those folks have with people they live next to.

That's because you're sharing a living space with them. A TikToker who goes by Rogue (@bushwickbradshaw) recently uploaded footage of the way her own co-inhabitants are treating her whilst living with them. In a recent social media post, she shared footage of one of the roommates she has a gripe with banging on a pot with a spoon as a means of getting on her nerves. It's an incessant technique Rogue says the woman is engaging in to make their shared living space a place Rogue doesn't want to live in anymore in the hopes of getting her to move out.

@bushwickbradshaw They think they can harrass me into leaving but I unfortunately do not have the finances to move until April. They’ve thrown my food on the floor, sat outside of my door for hours calling me every name they can think of, and I honestly don’t know what to do anymore they’re just so psycho and insane I’m in fear for my life. I’m uploading this so if something happens to me or they change the locks on me illegally I have witnesses. Her name is Siara-Lauren Brown and the roommate who threw my food out twice is Shakera ‘Kera’ Bramwell ♬ original sound - Tanyo (UPDATED) Source: TikTok | @buschwickbradshaw

Rogue writes in a text overlay of her TikTok that she uploaded her video as a means of "exposing [her] roommate. Since she thinks it's cute to go out of her way to harass [her.]" The video footage appears to have been captured by an interior home security camera.

As the video progresses, the harassment in question is captured. A woman wearing a bonnet can be seen at random intervals grabbing a metal pot which she takes a wooden spoon to. Lifting both of these items up in her hand, Rogue's roommate then smacks the bottom of the pan with the wooden spoon.

Next, the video transitions to footage of the exterior of the TikToker's room. There is a padlock affixed to the door with a pair of keys dangling from it. Through the translucent, frosted glass panes in her room, a silhouette of a person can be seen.

The person appears to be the roommate in question, which she records engaging in the disruptive behavior. Furthermore, it sounds like someone is speaking in Rogue's video, however, it's difficult to make out what she's saying underneath the musical stylings of M.I.A. singing her popular track "Paper Planes" in the video.

@bushwickbradshaw Replying to @Anahi please bring that energy to the Equality 4 Flatbush Instagram they obsessed with trying to tear me down because my roommates are members of the organization ♬ Obsessed - Mariah Carey Source: TikTok | @buschwickbradshaw

As the video progresses, the outline of Rogue's roommate can be seen taking the spoon to the pot, which she hits. Next, the social media post transitions to footage of the roommate standing in front of her banging the spoon on the pot.

She stands in front of Rogue, which she believes was an attempt at accosting her to intentionally prompt an altercation between the two. In an additional on-screen caption, Rogue states that she opted for a different approach to rectifying the situation.

It's one that involved local authorities. Presumably this was done as a means of officially documenting her grievances with her roommate and the behavior she's exhibiting in the video. What's more, is that Rogue says her roommate was blocking her movement inside of her own home.

@bushwickbradshaw Replying to @Samii💕 #greenscreen meanwhile Equality 4 Flatbush would say I call the cops as an “abuse” tactic. Please report their lying ass account I’m tired of the bullshit ♬ original sound - Rogue Source: TikTok | @buschwickbradshaw

"She even stood in my way and banged the pot in my face to instigate a fight. While I went downstairs to wait for the police." In this portion of the video, the roommate continually taps the wooden spoon against the pot as Rogue records her.

When Rogue pans the camera up to the roommate's face, the woman in the bonnet smiles while persistently tapping the spoon against the cooking utensil. She then blows Rogue a kiss and keeps hitting the pot, shrugging her shoulders in the process.

Again, it appears that the two are exchanging words, but they cannot be heard under the music the TikToker has appended to the video. In a caption for the video, it would seem that the roommate's behavior was an attempt to try and get Rogue to move out of the apartment.

@bushwickbradshaw Replying to @._uhhhhh._2 thank you for updating me dude 🥲please report any post you see about me on the Equality 4 Flatbush Instagram they are literally obsessed with me even though I’ve already posted evidence and they just post lies with no proof to bully whoever isn’t a member of their organization on behalf of whatever bone their members tell them to pick ♬ We the People - DJSLACKER Source: TikTok | @buschwickbradshaw

However, Rogue stated that due to her current financial situation, exiting the premises isn't an option. According to the TikToker, it isn't just the roommate in the video that's been causing her problems, either. She says that another person, who she names (in addition to the pot smacker) tossed out her food on two separate occasions.

Moreover, Rogue added that their attitude and treatment of her has ultimately left her in fear for her life. "They think they can harass me into leaving, but I unfortunately do not have the finances to move until April. They've thrown my food on the floor, sat outside of my door for hours, calling me every name I can think of."