Jessie Murph Is Promoting a New Song With Lyrics That Are Confusing Listeners The phrase is part of an unreleased single from Jessie Murph. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 21 2024, 11:07 a.m. ET

By its very nature, slang terms are meant to be a little bit confusing to those who don't already understand them. These new words pop up all the time, and when they do, they mystify huge swaths of the population that simply don't understand what they mean.

Singer and songwriter Jessie Murph has been promoting one of her new tracks, "Sip," on TikTok, and in some of the snippets from the song, you can hear the lyric "roscoe in his waistband." The lyric is confusing to some, but we're here to help you understand what it means.

What does "Roscoe in his waistband" mean?

In the song, Jessie sings about loving "something about the way that he stands with a roscoe in his waistband." The lyric is understandably a bit confusing, but it becomes much easier to understand if you know that "roscoe" is slang for a handgun. Basically, Jessie is saying that she loves a man who frequently keeps a gun in his waistband. While the full context of the song is absent, the image it evokes of a certain type of outline is undoubtedly evocative.

Roscoe became a slang term for a handgun thanks to a specific type of handgun called a Heritage Roscoe. In the song, then, it's possible that Jessie is referring to that particular kind of gun, or she could simply be suggesting that he looks good with a more generic kind of gun in his waistband. Regardless, though, the image it gets at is very much the same.

When is "Sip" by Jessie Murph actually getting released?

Although fans of Jessie have heard the song on her TikTok several times, she has been coy about when we might actually get to hear the full song. For now, all we know is that both Jessie and her fans are excited about the new release. "I need this song to be released! I’m going to scream it in my car to work on loop, I swear! You go girl!" one person wrote in the comments under one of the videos featuring a snippet from it.

"You have too many unreleased songs that I NEED dude," another person added. "Mama a release date behind YOU," another person said, joking about the fact that the song still needs one. While Jessie has not been particularly forthcoming about when the song might actually drop, she's certainly done plenty of work to hype her audience up and get them ready for the drop. Whenever it finally arrives, they're sure to be thrilled.