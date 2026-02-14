RTHMS Officially Launches: A New Era in Behavioral Compatibility Tech RTHMS aims to reshape how people find connection in a landscape of swipe-based social apps. By Distractify Staff Published Feb. 14 2026, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: RTHMSapp.com

On Valentine’s Day 2026, a new player in the relationship tech space is officially entering the arena. RTHMS, a next-generation behavioral compatibility platform built to connect people based on how they actually live, will be available for initial users to sign up via the Apple App Store starting February 14, with a limited waitlist available for early access to its beta experience.

Founded by Jason Winkler, a seasoned entrepreneur with a background in culture-driven brand building, experiential marketing, and consumer technology, RTHMS aims to reshape how people find connection in a saturated landscape of swipe-based social apps. Rather than relying on static selfies, curated bios, and self-described lists of likes, RTHMS uses real lifestyle behaviors from daily routines and movement patterns to diet, travel, and wellness habits to generate what the company calls Habit Tags. These dynamic signals are designed to reflect how a person lives over time, and then match people based on the lived data that actually correlates with long-term compatibility.

Source: RTHMSapp.com RTHMS Founder and CEO Jason Winkler

“Real compatibility isn’t a snapshot,” Winkler said in a recent release. “It’s how lives unfold together, and that’s what RTHMS is built to capture.”

At its core, RTHMS translates behavioral inputs into abstracted Habit Tags that protect privacy, raw source data is anonymized and discarded after processing, and no personal details are stored or sold. This focus on privacy alongside continuity makes the platform uniquely positioned for users who have grown wary of traditional data-driven products.

The app launch is being positioned not just as a new dating product, but as the beginning of a broader behavioral compatibility ecosystem that can eventually span friendships, communal experiences, and even brand or product recommendations. Dating remains the first use case that makes February 14 not just symbolic, but strategic.

Winkler’s entrepreneurial history includes early founding roles in lifestyle tech, working with influential cultural partners and brands, and helping shape market-entrance strategies for consumer products at scale, all experiences he says informed how RTHMS was built.