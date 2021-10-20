What Has a Modeling and Acting Career Done for Ruby Rose's Net Worth?

Since about 2002, Ruby Rose has been working as an actor and model. She’s branched out and tried several career paths. Ruby is multi-talented and blows audiences away with her performances.

She's taken home several noteworthy awards in her day. For example, we won’t soon forget that she won GQ Australia’s Woman of the Year award in 2015! Here’s what you should know about her current net worth.

What’s Ruby Rose‘s net worth?

After trying out so many different avenues over the years, Ruby Rose has created a net worth of $2 million for herself, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The contributing factors include her many roles as an actress, model, television personality, musical artist, DJ, and social media influencer.

Ruby Rose Model, Actress, DJ, TV Host Net worth: $2 million Birthdate: March 20, 1986 Birthplace: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Birth name: Ruby Rose Langenheim Father: unknown Mother: Katia Langenheim Marriages: none Children: none Education: University High School and Footscray City College

When it comes to her acting résumé, she landed roles in projects like The Meg, Pitch Perfect 3, John Wick: Chapter 2, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, and Orange Is the New Black. After accomplishing all that, she was able to land the titular role in the DC series Batwoman before stepping down and letting Javicia Leslie take over as the leading heroine. She accomplished a lot as an actress, even though she chose to leave her Arrowverse show behind.

As a model, she was the face of Maybelline New York in Australia. That was one of the biggest contracts she signed. She's also taken part in several fashion collaborations that have no doubt contributed to her net worth.

She collaborated with Milk and Honey for a fashion line that includes various T-shirts, leather jackets, and washed jeans. Ruby didn’t just stop with clothing though. She also ventured out into shoe collections when she collaborated with a footwear brand called Gallaz. She really knows how to dress, and her sense of style is one plenty of people wish to emulate.

In 2012, Ruby released the song “Guilty Pleasure" featuring Gary Go as her first-ever single. Fast forward to 2016, and she dipped her toe back into the music industry again by helping release and direct a single by The Veronicas called “On Your Side."

Some of the TV hosting jobs she’s done have been for Australia’s Next Top Model, Talkin’ About Your Generation, Good News Week, and Rove Live. Being comfortable in front of cameras obviously comes easily for someone like Ruby.