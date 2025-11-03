Ruby Whitehorn Arrest: Tennessee Lady Vols Guard Dismissed After Second Incident Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn has been dismissed after her second arrest in months. What happens next for the Lady Vols and her career? By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 3 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Mechelle Whitehorn

The sports world is watching the story of Ruby Whitehorn unfolding with a mix of surprise and concern. The senior guard for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers was dismissed from the team after what’s been reported as her second arrest in less than three months.

So many sports fans are asking what led to Ruby's arrest, and what will happen next. The answer is far from simple, but one thing is certain: her recent legal troubles have taken her off the court right as the Lady Vols were gearing up for a new season.

Why Was Ruby Whitehorn Arrested?

According to USA Today, the Lady Vols dismissed Ruby on Nov. 2, 2025, following a second arrest. The most recent incident stemmed from a campus police stop where she was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The police said they confiscated 5.59 grams of marijuana when they stopped her on Oct. 30, 2025.

USA Today reported that the earlier arrest happened on Aug. 8, 2025, when she was charged with aggravated burglary and domestic assault after allegedly forcing her way into a residence. Court documents say she kicked in doors to retrieve her phone, though her attorney disputes the facts. As part of a plea agreement, she pleaded guilty to lesser charges of aggravated trespassing and vandalism in September. She was suspended from the team due to that arrest, but was reinstated the week of Sept. 8, 2025.

Coach Kim Caldwell said, "It is my responsibility to protect the high standards of this historic program. In light of recent events, Ruby has been unable to reflect those standards, and I have made the difficult decision to dismiss her from our team. I love Ruby and will always be rooting for her, but my priority is to uphold the respected reputation of the Lady Vols." After the statement, Ruby posted to her Instagram, apologizing to her coaches and teammates.

She wrote, "As most of you know, this has not been my best year. I’m not usually one to open up about my personal life or challenges and that is part of the reason I am in this position today. For the past couple of months I have walked by fear and not faith. Fear of asking for help, for guidance, fear of failure."

She continued the post by turning to her team. "To my coaches & teammates, I appreciate the support on and off the court. I have failed to uphold the standards of the lady vol legacy and what it represents and for that I apologize." Ruby ended the post by discussing her plans for the future. "With everything that has occurred this year, I am dedicating time so that I can focus on healing and bettering myself mentally."

How will the dismissal affect the Lady Vols and Ruby’s future?